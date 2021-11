The start of the NBA season saw four former Sooners take the court for the first week of action. Guard Trae Young is looking to build on the playoff push he made with the Atlanta Hawks, while fellow guard Buddy Hield hopes to help the Kings get over their playoff struggles. Lakers rookie guard Austin Reaves has begun to make a name for himself in Los Angeles and Brooklyn Nets forward Blake Griffin has a legitimate chance to contribute on an NBA Finals caliber squad.

NBA ・ 11 DAYS AGO