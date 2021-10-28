CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

What your favorite Halloween candy says about you

By Emma Johnson
msureporter.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe joy of finally dumping out your sacred stash of Halloween candy that you lugged around for hours was a different type of happiness. With a careful eye, you divided the loot into two piles: one for the trash and the other for your stash. Based on what candy you kept,...

www.msureporter.com

Comments / 0

Related
msureporter.com

Their culture is not your Halloween costume

An old friend of mine once asked me if her Halloween costume was offensive. Rather than asking what she would be going as, I simply replied, “If you have to ask, it probably is.”. I’ve used that as a golden rule every Halloween when picking out a costume, both for...
LIFESTYLE
AOL Corp

Should you check your child’s Halloween candy? The truth about THC, poison and razor-blade trick-or-treat scares

Did your parents examine your Halloween candy before allowing you to have at all-things fun-sized? For many, the idea that the candy given out to trick-or-treaters may potentially be compromised is nothing new. Stories of razor blades stuffed inside Snickers bars, arsenic in Fun Dip and THC-laden gummy bears posing as Haribo have made their way into our collective consciousness. Yet you may be surprised to learn that these supposed horror stories are far more fiction than fact.
HEALTH
msureporter.com

Halloween tricks to treat your guests

No party is better than a Halloween party. You get to dress up in costumes, eat loads of candy and dance the night away to “Thriller.”. Hosting a Halloween party can be scary, especially if you want to raise the standards of parties past. There are the decorations, the food, and more to consider. Follow these easy tricks to impress your guests.
CELEBRATIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween Candy#Candy Says#Candy Corn#Flickr#Reeses
The Tab

Tell us your Lancs opinions and we’ll tell you how much Halloween candy you deserve

With Halloween just around the corner, it’s getting to the time of year where many students reminisce about their Halloweens of years past. Ah, the good old days, where you’d knock on your poor neighbours’ doors and demand they give you sweets. Then, at the end of the night, you’d tip everything you’d gathered in your pillowcase, or Tesco’s carrier bag, or little pumpkin basket if you were really fancy, and see just how much candy you’d recieved. Obviously, the best part about it was being able to brag about your vast amount of sweets (and future cavities) in school the next day.
LIFESTYLE
msureporter.com

Celebrate Halloween by wearing that costume

So, you are an adult. You work long hours in order to pay for rent, your car, tuition, and all the other expenses that come with being grown up. Being grown up comes with the weight of acting like one. You might find yourself behaving in a way that is more “mature” and less childish. You do not ride the grocery cart like a scooter anymore, find yourself not playing with your food, or switch out buying Fortnite skins for buying up cryptocurrencies.
LIFESTYLE
NewsTalk 1280 WGBF

Need Another Reason To Hate Candy Corn? It’s Made With Bugs…

Candy corn is the most debated Halloween candy of all time. You either like it or you HATE it. However, even if you do like it, you might not after reading this. Every year, people on social media debate on whether or not candy corn is gross or not. It's one of those debates where there is no in-between. You either like it or you don't. It seems like the majority of people don't like candy corn. However, if everyone hates them so much, why are they still a popular candy during this time of year? I'll admit, I am one of those who actually do like candy corn...but I just found something out about candy corn that might make me think twice about eating it.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Halloween
etownian.com

Horoscopes: What candy should you eat based on your zodiac sign?

Aries: The ideal candy for the self-assertive and brave Aries are Hot Tamales. Just like you, they are the perfect combination of fiery and sweet. Taurus: Taurus, you are very dependable, and no candy says that like the classic Hershey bar. Simple as it may be, sometimes, a plain chocolate bar hits the spot.
LIFESTYLE
CBS Boston

Boston Snack Company’s Gourmet Waffles Make ‘Oprah’s Favorite Things’ List

BOSTON (CBS) — A product from a Boston snack company has been named one of Oprah’s Favorite Things this year. The “Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box” from Eastern Standard Provisions was among 110 gifts on the 2021 version of the list. “Send the gift of brunch to loved ones who live too far to spend the holidays with,” Oprah says. “Belgian waffles are a crowd-pleaser— especially when they come with strawberries and cream topping, dark chocolate fudge, and peanut butter caramel sauce.” For about $60, the kit includes eight waffles, dark chocolate fudge sauce, peanut butter caramel sauce, French toast sugar and strawberries and cream topper. We’re excited to announce that Eastern Standard Provisions has been selected as one of #OprahsFavoriteThings for 2021! 🎉 Featured on this year’s list is our Gourmet Liège Belgian Waffle Gift Box! 🧇🤩 Click HERE to shop the box! 👉 https://t.co/grHS8kPUNU @OprahDaily pic.twitter.com/CESREta5BX — Eastern Standard Provisions (@esprovisions) November 1, 2021 Two years ago the company’s soft pretzel gift box made Oprah’s favorites. Check out the full list here.  
BOSTON, MA
ComicBook

Krispy Kreme Is Changing Its Name

Henceforth Krispy Kreme shall be known as Krispy Skreme...well, until Halloween, that is. Monday afternoon, the iconic doughnut chain announced a temporary change in its name as part of its overarching Halloween promotion. Along with special Krispy Kreme boxes and other associated marketing collateral, the chain is introducing four all-new doughnuts and some new promotions all in celebration of spooky season.
RESTAURANTS
East Bay Times

For the first time in 84 years, Krispy Kreme is selling this breakfast classic

For years, Krispy Kreme has offered its Original Glazed doughnuts and a lineup of filled, cake and other specialty doughnuts. But in 84 years never that breakfast classic, the cinnamon roll. Until now. For a limited time, Krispy Kreme locations nationwide will sell cinnamon rolls made with yeast-raised dough that...
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Rachael Ray’s Thanksgiving Side Dishes Will Make This Year’s Feast Your Most Delicious Meal Yet

Thanksgiving dinner might be the most intimidating meal of them all. From planning the Goldilocks of appetizers (i.e., providing a wide assortment of delicious bite-size snacks, but not presenting too many options and run the risk of stuffing your entire family before the turkey makes it onto the table) to curating the perfect cast of side dishes, hosting Thanksgiving can be a stressful event. But when you’re equipped with your favorite Food Network chefs’ favorite Thanksgiving side dish recipes, you simply can’t go wrong.
RECIPES
thecountrycook.net

Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad

This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad is a classic favorite to put on a sandwich or on crackers! Made with simple and humble ingredients. When it comes to salads, dips or spreads you really can't go wrong with the classics. This Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad has been a recipe that my family has been making for decades. It is one of the most simple recipes that you can make and it's so good! We like to serve it on white bread or with various crackers or in biscuits. People will feel so nostalgic when you make this to serve at lunch, brunch or just because. If you are in the mood for a recipe that will take you back to your childhood, then you need to make my Old-Fashioned Bologna Salad recipe.
RECIPES
Mashed

How To Get Your Hands On A Wendy's Breakfast Biscuit For Just $1

It's always tempting to just want to stay in your warm, cozy bed when your alarm clock goes off. But now, Wendy's has the perfect thing to wake you up and get you out of bed (and out of the house) in the morning. The popular fast food chain has just announced they will be launching a new Buck Biscuit breakfast deal that is sure to perk up your mornings. For a limited time, fans can get their hands on a tasty Sausage, Egg & Cheese Biscuit or a mouthwatering Bacon, Egg & Cheese Biscuit for just one dollar, according to PR Newswire.
RESTAURANTS
Apartment Therapy

Oprah’s Favorite Things for 2021 Are Here, and You’ll Want Everything

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. It’s officially November, which means it’s time to pack up the pumpkins and skeletons for another year and crank up the Mariah Carey holiday tunes. It’s also the season for gift giving, and one particularly famed gifter — Oprah, you may have heard of her? — just dropped her annual guide known as Oprah’s Favorite Things. The 2021 version is full of style, home, beauty, pet, kid, and food gifts for basically everyone on your list.
CELEBRITIES
advancedmixology.com

Painkiller Drink Recipe

The Painkiller Drink is a fruity alcoholic cocktail that was first mixed in the 1970s. The cocktail is made with pineapple juice, orange juice, coconut cream, and rum. It's perfect for those who like their drinks on the sweeter side. Author:. Advanced Mixology. Ingredients. 2 oz. Pusser’s rum. 4 oz....
DRINKS
thebrag.com

Macca’s are flogging $1 Big Macs all day

Macca’s are bringing back their ’30 days 30 deals’ promotion for November, and they’re kicking off the proceedings with $1 Big Macs. Summer is fast approaching and it’s time to shed our inhibitions. By inhibitions, I mean any semblance of a health-conscious diet we’ve spent most of the year establishing. For the next two months, we are leaning into culinary chaos. I’m talking KFC delivery for breakfast, 2 am Filet-o-Fish meals, Coke No Sugar as a substitute for water. The theme is hedonism and the weapon of choice is hot chips.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy