From the inception of the Zelda franchise, the concept of a magic arrow that banishes evil has been present. In The Legend of Zelda and A Link to the Past, this role was fulfilled by the Silver Arrows, which would deliver the final blow to Ganon after he was exposed with sword strikes. Starting with Ocarina of Time, that dichotomy would be reversed and the Silver Arrows would become the Light Arrows. Plenty of fantasy worlds have mystical projectiles crafted from silver, but the Light Arrows are distinctly Zelda. They would go on to appear frequently throughout the series, but which incarnation of these luminous munitions is your favorite?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO