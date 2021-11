Fall Guys developer Mediatonic has announced a new hotfix for the game, offering minor improvements, such as a fixed conveyor on Fruit Chute, improvements to the main menu, and more. However, one of these changes has proven slightly controversial for some players: a dinging noise that can be heard when someone qualifies has been removed. While the game's official Twitter account seemed to take great pleasure in the ding's removal, fans in the replies were much more divided on the move: some celebrated, while others shared their disapproval.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 14 DAYS AGO