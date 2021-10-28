Mavs start CCHA play against Wildcats

MAVERICKS (0-1) at TORONTO RAPTORS (1-1) Time: 6:30 p.m. TV: Bally Sports Southwest. Radio: The Eagle 97.1 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish) About the Mavericks: They want to get the evil taste out of their mouths after the 27-point whipping they endured in the season opener at Atlanta . . . In that game, they shot just 33.3 percent and 30 percent from 3-point range . . . Luka Dončić had trouble against the Hawks’ aggressive defense, making just 6-of-17 shots for 18 points. Expect him to come back with a stronger-than-usual effort . . . The Mavericks have traditionally had trouble in Toronto. They have lost their last six trips to Canada, including a 23-point thrashing last season . . . The Mavericks are trying to avoid their second consecutive 0-2 start to a season . . . The starting five shot just 6-for-24 from 3-point range against the Hawks, but the Mavericks actually were in great position at halftime, down by just seven points. But a 35-20 Atlanta blitz in the third quarter turned the game into a blowout. The forward tandem of Dorian Finney-Smith and Kristaps Porzingis was a combined 6-of-25 from the field and just 2-of-10 from 3-point range. Coach Jason Kidd said the looks were there and chalked it up to just one of those shooting nights that happens in a long season . . . The Mavericks will return to Dallas after this game for their regular-season home opener Tuesday against Houston.

NBA ・ 12 DAYS AGO