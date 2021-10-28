CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Hanks adorably crashes couple’s wedding on the beach

By ABC Audio
weisradio.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne soon-to-be-wed couple not only enjoyed a nice sunny day for their beachside nuptials — they also received the surprise of their life when actor Tom Hanks crashed their ceremony. Diciembre and Tashia Farries tell KTTV they were exchanging vows on Santa Monica beach in California...

www.weisradio.com

963kklz.com

Tom Hanks Was Initially Offered William Shatner’s Space Trip

Tom Hanks said he was asked by Jeff Bezos to take part in a Blue Origin Space Flight before William Shatner received his offer. In an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Hank confirmed the rumor of him being asked to go to space saying, “Well, yeah, provided I pay. And, you know, it cost 28 million bucks, or something like that. I’m doing good, Jimmy, I’m doing good. But I ain’t paying 28 [million] bucks!”
CELEBRITIES
whdh.com

‘He wanted to join in it’: Tom Hanks crashes wedding in California

(WHDH)– A newlywed couple in California got the surprise of their life right after tying the knot. Actor Tom Hanks crashed the beachside ceremony to congratulate Tashia and Diciembre Farries on their nuptials. “We saw someone walking through the crowd and initially, I’m like, ‘Who is this guy in our...
CALIFORNIA STATE
