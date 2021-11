The front peak-roofed portion of this complex two-story, cross gabled house with a three story mansard roofed addition with its dramatic tower on the eastern end was constructed in 1833 for Packetmaster Vincent Gardiner Jr and his wife Mary (Reynolds) by Wickford house carpenter Benoni Bates. Gardiner had been given the lot earlier that year by his father Vincent Sr. and Uncle David Gardiner. This parcel of land, at one time, had been the location of a Holloway family owned shipyard where vessel hulls were constructed. Those hulls were launched here in Academy Cove and then, after the decking of the old Elamsville Bridge was temporarily removed, were floated to other yards for finishing out. The Gardiner brothers had purchased the parcel from the Tillinghast family who had in turn acquired it from the Holloways. Construction of this house was financed in part by Mary M. Gardiner’s father, wealthy merchant and East Indies trader Jonathan Reynolds. Vincent expanded the parcel in 1855, when he purchased the undeveloped house lot to the immediate west from Othneil Brown, who had by then relocated to Genesee County New York.

