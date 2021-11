As has been the case for several months in a row, Ringgold School Board heard from a few parents with complaints about COVID-19 mitigation policies. Parent Alicia DiBernardo, who is also a substitute teacher at Ringgold, said she and other families are “tired of these ever changing, nonsense protocols (the board and district) have put in place.” “They are not working. They are not benefiting the students of Ringgold. They are causing nothing more than emotional stress and interrupted education,” she said.

RINGGOLD TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 15 DAYS AGO