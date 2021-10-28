CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne Woods announces engagement to New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks

By Beth Ann Nichols
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
Golfweek/Beth Ann Nichols

Cheyenne Woods announced on Instagram her engagement to New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Hicks.

The couple told Golfweek in January that they first met when Woods interviewed Hicks for her podcast, “Birdies Not BS,” in early 2020 and began dating later that spring.

Woods, a longtime tour professional and niece of Tiger Woods, wrote “YESSS to forever with my best friend and my (heart emoji)” on her Instagram post that pictured Hicks proposing on bended knee.

The 31-year-old Wake Forest grad won the 2014 Volvik RACV Ladies Masters on the Ladies European Tour and played a hybrid schedule of LPGA and Symetra Tour events in 2021, along with varying roles as an analyst and on-course television reporter.

When Hicks competed in the celebrity portion of the LPGA’s Diamond Resorts Tournament of Champions last January, Woods caddied for him. Just a few days prior, Hicks had caddied for Woods at a Cactus Tour event that she won by 16 shots.

Hicks, who grew up playing golf from ages 5 to 13 until switching to baseball, credited Woods for vastly improving his short game.

“We just play a lot when we’re home (in Arizona),” said Woods, “and we take everybody’s money.”

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

