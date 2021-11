As record numbers of Americans leave their jobs in the "Great Resignation," a new survey finds health insurance is holding back some workers from joining the wave. One in three full or part time workers (33%) would be very or somewhat likely to leave their jobs in the near future if health insurance weren't a factor, according to an annual survey from insurtech leader Policygenius. More than one in four respondents (26%) said they'd be at least somewhat likely to start their own business if health insurance weren't a factor, and 37% of insured Americans ages 18 to 34 would be at least somewhat likely to pursue entrepreneurship if health insurance weren't a factor.

HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO