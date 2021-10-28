QAnon Is 4 Years Old and Believers Are Still Waiting for Hillary Clinton’s Arrest

In what can only be described as a death blow to irony, Jeffrey Epstein told Steve Bannon that he supported a charity dedicated to ending sexual harassment. The financier and convicted sex offender sat for an interview with Donald Trump’s former chief of staff in 2019 for an upcoming documentary titled The Monsters. Epstein told Bannon, “I’m a firm believer and supporter of Time’s Up.” Bannon responded that Epstein was trying yet again to rehabilitate his reputation, calling Epstein’s remark “a sop for all of the depravity you’ve done against young women.” Epstein replied: “No, I’ve always believed that women will, in fact, be able to take over.” Epstein also says in the documentary, “The greatest threat to people put in solitary confinement is they try to kill themselves.” Months later, Epstein hanged himself in a Manhattan prison after he was arrested on sex trafficking charges.

