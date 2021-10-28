CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Susan Shows of the Georgia Research Alliance, Helping in Research

savannahceo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePresident of the Georgia Research Alliance Susan Shows talks about their...

savannahceo.com

Comments / 0

Related
savannahceo.com

Communities Named for 2021 Georgia Smart Communities Challenge

The Partnership for Inclusive Innovation recently announced that the cities of Woodbury and Concord, along with Pike and Spalding Counties, were selected to participate in its 2021 Georgia Smart Communities Challenge, which allows localities across the state to apply for research assistance that empowers them to envision, explore and plan for a “smart” future.
GEORGIA STATE
savannahceo.com

GTRI Researchers Developing 5G Solutions for the State of Georgia, Nation

Researchers at the Georgia Tech Research Institute (GTRI) are exploring ways to use 5G – a mobile technology that promises download speeds many times faster than current 4G LTE wireless networks and significantly lower latency times – to advance national security and ensure rural parts of Georgia have equitable access to high-speed broadband services, among other applications.
TECHNOLOGY
savannahceo.com

Del Ross of Hotel Effectiveness, Takeaways as We Exit the Pandemic

Chief Revenue Officer for Hotel Effectiveness Del Ross talks about the many challenges COVID-19 created for the hotel industry and some key takeaways as we exit the pandemic. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
PUBLIC HEALTH
savannahceo.com

Friday Health Plans Launches Georgia Sales with Lowest-Priced Plans in Many Markets

Friday Health Plans (“Friday”), a health insurance company designed for Americans who purchase their own health plans, will launch its inaugural 2022 Georgia health plans during open enrollment on Nov. 1. Based on 2022 rates from all carriers in the state, Friday’s Bronze plans will be the lowest-priced option in most of its service areas, and its Silver and Gold plans among the top three lowest-priced options in a majority of its markets.
GEORGIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
khn.org

Patients Went Into the Hospital for Care. After Testing Positive There for Covid, Some Never Came Out.

They went into hospitals with heart attacks, kidney failure or in a psychiatric crisis. They left with covid-19 — if they left at all. More than 10,000 patients were diagnosed with covid in a U.S. hospital last year after they were admitted for something else, according to federal and state records analyzed exclusively for KHN. The number is certainly an undercount, since it includes mostly patients 65 and older, plus California and Florida patients of all ages.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNET

Mandate for COVID-19 vaccine: Everyone required to show proof of vaccination

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. Businesses with 100 or more employees have until Jan. 4 to implement the new federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate, the White House announced during a briefing on Thursday. That means their employees will either need to show proof they've been fully vaccinated or produce a COVID-19 test at least once per week. Ahead of the mandate, some states and cities have already taken vaccine requirements into their own hands -- and it's working.
PHARMACEUTICALS
Washington Post

The Coming Shock That Will Transform the U.S. Economy

The “China shock” was one of the most significant economic events of the last two decades in America. Most of the shock is now over — Chinese imports are competitive with much of the output of U.S. manufacturing, and China has already displaced many U.S. jobs — but there is a new and possibly larger shock on the horizon. Call it “the teleshock.”
ECONOMY
connectcre.com

Health & Human Services to Provide $310M SNAP Benefits This Month

The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) is providing more than $310 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) food benefits for this month. The allotments are expected to help more than 1.5 million Texas households. “Our continued investment in emergency SNAP benefits has ensured Texas families can...
HEALTH SERVICES
IN THIS ARTICLE
wholefoodsmagazine.com

13 Meta-Analyses Link Vitamin D with COVID-19

Washington, D.C.—The CRN Foundation is applauding new meta-analyses that point to a significant link between vitamin D and COVID-19, according to a press release. “Increasing evidence suggests a link between higher vitamin D levels and lower incidence of COVID-19,” said Luke Huber, ND, MBA, vice president of scientific and regulatory affairs at the Council for Responsible Nutrition (CRN). “We have known for years that vitamin D plays an important role in immune health, and now there are multiple meta-analyses that appear to demonstrate the benefits of this nutrient in COVID-19.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
foxcharleston.com

Lowvelo 2021 Helps Further Cancer Research

Pedal to fight cancer. We sit down with Dr. Denis Guttridge on how you can take part in this year’s Lowvelo ride to raise money for cancer research.
CANCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Sourcing Journal

Keer America Delivers Superb US Quality Yarns and Customer Service

Today, Keer America’s manufacturing plants are capable of producing 1,000,000 pounds of 100 percent U.S. cotton yarn per week, including KPOE, Combed and Carded Ring-Spun and Amsler yarns. They also plan to add two new independent production facilities on their 165-acre property in Indian Land, South Carolina. Facilities that ill create at least 500 American jobs. Keer America entered the U.S. textile industry market in 2013. In 2015, they began their ﬁrst Open End production of high-quality yarns using 100 percent U.S. cotton. Soon after, in 2018, Keer America expanded productions and launched a new state-of-the-art ring spinning operation. By joining...
ECONOMY
southcarolinapublicradio.org

Research to help fight enviromental pressures which limit farmers' yields

President Jim Clements recently held an event at Clemson’s research facility in Florence to announce the McCall Farms Vegetable Breeding Endowment. This project is made possible by a three million dollar gift from the Swink Family, owner of the McCall Farms Cannery in Effingham. This program boosts Clemson’s existing vegetable breeding program known as the Advanced Plant Technology Program. World-renown geneticist, Clemson’s Stephen Kresovich and other research faculty will combine their crop-breeding talents to develop varieties that will allow South Carolina farmers to produce vegetables of the quality and quantity to supply the cannery, providing jobs to its hundreds of workers, and ensuring that farmers remain profitable in the face of extreme changes in temperatures, rain and drought challenges, and other environmental pressures. The Swink family’s generosity will help South Carolina farmers remain profitable and keep their land in production.
EFFINGHAM, SC
Linn County Leader

Grant will help MU researchers assess COVID-19 response in nursing homes

When Lori Popejoy and Amy Vogelsmeier were working as registered nurses early in their careers, they saw firsthand how quickly respiratory infections, such as the common flu, could spread in nursing homes. “Outbreaks of respiratory infections are notoriously hard to control in places like nursing homes because you typically have...
HEALTH SERVICES
honknews.com

U.S. States to Start Distributing of Stimulus Checks

State governments in the United States are now responsible for their inhabitants’ welfare, after the federal government’s decision not to provide another stimulus check to citizens. While the federal government stepped in during the pandemic’s early stages, it is now up to states to give further economic help to families...
U.S. POLITICS
Cheddar News

NerdWallet CEO on Taking the Fintech Company Public

Fintech firm NerdWallet made its IPO debut on the New York Stock Exchange on Thursday. CEO Tim Chen joined Cheddar to talk about the decision to tap the capital markets now and explained the company's revenue model by taking a cut from financial products like credit cards and loans sold through the site. Chen also talked about the firm's stance on cryptocurrencies, noting it advises people to only invest what they can afford to lose.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy