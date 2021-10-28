CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tsai confirms US military presence in Taiwan, ‘to face consequences for breaking red line’ - Global Times

By theedgemarkets.com
theedgemarkets.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Oct 28): In a recent interview with CNN published on Thursday, Taiwan's regional leader Tsai Ing-wen confirmed for the first time that US troops are present on the island, Global Times reported. Tsai's move has stepped...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

techstartups.com

The US is preparing for a war with China as new bombshell report confirms US Marine Special Ops forces have been in Taiwan for over a year

On Monday, Taiwan said that China sent a record-smashing 52 PLA jets to breach its southwest defense zone. For two consecutive days, China has violated Taiwan’s airspace by flying military jets into Taiwan’s air defense zone unannounced. Last Friday, China also flew two separate sorties flew into Taiwan’s airspace. Then...
FOREIGN POLICY
americanmilitarynews.com

Chinese state media chief threatens air strike on US troops reported to be in Taiwan

After a report from the Wall Street Journal on Thursday claimed U.S. troops have been training troops in Taiwan for the past year, the editor-in-chief of the Chinese state-run Global Times said those U.S. troops should reveal their location and see whether they will be attacked and “eliminated” with a “targeted air strike” by China’s military.
MILITARY
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Daily Mail

Intelligence agency warns that China is creating global genetic database that could give it dominance over U.S. health care industry and a decisive military edge

Intelligence officials on Friday issued new warnings about China's ambitions, saying it was collecting genetic data from around the world as part of a technological push that could give it a decisive military edge and dominance over the American healthcare sector. A report by the National Counterintelligence and Security Center...
POLITICS
Shore News Network

Taiwan Confirms US Troops Are On The Island, China Responds In Anger

The President of Taiwan confirmed U.S. soldiers were on the island in an interview with CNN, becoming the country’s first leader to do so in decades. “We have a wide range of cooperation with the U.S. aiming at increasing our defense capability,” President Tsai Ing-wen told CNN after acknowledging the troop presence. However, she said that the number was “not as many as people thought.”
FOREIGN POLICY
Washington Post

There’s an option on Taiwan

Contrary to the Oct. 27 news headline “U.S. has few options if China were to seize islands administered by Taiwan,” the United States can radically reduce the odds of this occurring. China has an enormous appetite for annexing territory that tragically included Tibet, and we need to make it clear that annexing Taiwan or its islands is unacceptable. We are not doing that. The danger is that Chinese President Xi Jinping will underestimate our resolve if in fact we are resolved to protect Taiwan and its islands from invasion.
FOREIGN POLICY
The Guardian

Could China ever invade Taiwan – and what would happen next?

With a record number of Chinese fighters flying sorties in Taiwan’s air defence zone in October, and rhetoric on all sides becoming more heated, many observers say the past few weeks have been the most tense in the region for decades. How serious is the prospect of an attempt by Beijing to take back the island that it has claimed since 1949 – and would an attack draw the US into a major international conflict?
POLITICS
AFP

Taiwan leader confirms small US troop training presence

President Tsai Ing-wen has confirmed a small number of US troops are present in Taiwan to help with training, adding she had "faith" that the American military would defend the island in the event of a Chinese attack. The remarks sparked a strident, albeit familiar, rebuke on Thursday from China which accused the US of trying to "stir up trouble" and that it "firmly opposes" any official or military contacts between Taipei and Washington. In an interview with CNN, Tsai described Taiwan as a regional "beacon" of democracy that is facing down a giant authoritarian neighbour as the threat from Beijing grew "every day". The presence of US troops was first confirmed to AFP and other media by a Pentagon official earlier this month.
FOREIGN POLICY
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
Country
China
Taylor Daily Press

Biden pledges US military protection of Taiwan

U.S. President Joe Biden said Thursday that the United States is ready to defend Taiwan militarily against Chinese aggression. Beijing considers part of the island to be part of its territory and now continues to pressurize military aircraft in Taiwanese airspace. Biden said in an interview with Baltimore voters aired...
FOREIGN POLICY
hngn.com

Biden Commits To Defend Taiwan in Any Military Attacks From China, Russia; POTUS Announces There Is No Change of Policy of US Defense Relationship With Taiwan

When questioned about keeping up militarily with China and protecting Taiwan, President Joe Biden pledged to protect Taiwan from any Chinese invasion. In a recently published article in MSN News, a Republican college student questioned Biden about China's denial of a hypersonic missile launch and if he would pledge to defend Taiwan. "Yes and yes," said the president. The issue arose amid increased concerns over the island's relationship with China's mainland communist leadership.
FOREIGN POLICY
New York Post

Taiwan’s president confirms US troop presence amid tensions with China

US troops are training with Taiwanese soldiers on the island, in an effort to increase defense capability amid China’s escalating military provocations, Taiwan’s president has confirmed. ​”We have a wide range of cooperation with the US aiming at increasing our defense capability,” Tsai ​Ing-wen said in an interview with CNN...
FOREIGN POLICY
US News and World Report

China Blasts Taiwan’s Acknowledgement of U.S. Military Presence

China on Thursday lashed out at Taiwan after its president confirmed the presence of U.S. military trainers on the island nation, issuing new threats of apparent military action at a time of perhaps unprecedented tensions across the Taiwan Straits. [. READ:. China Outraged at Biden Over Taiwan ]. "The more...
POLITICS
AFP

European Parliament delegation visits Taiwan

A European Parliament delegation arrived in Taiwan Wednesday, part of an effort to build closer ties with the island despite warnings from China. China-Taiwan ties have plunged since the election of Tsai as president in 2016, as she views the island as a de facto sovereign nation and not part of "One China".
POLITICS

