Tsai confirms US military presence in Taiwan, ‘to face consequences for breaking red line’ - Global Times

President Tsai Ing-wen has confirmed a small number of US troops are present in Taiwan to help with training, adding she had "faith" that the American military would defend the island in the event of a Chinese attack. The remarks sparked a strident, albeit familiar, rebuke on Thursday from China which accused the US of trying to "stir up trouble" and that it "firmly opposes" any official or military contacts between Taipei and Washington. In an interview with CNN, Tsai described Taiwan as a regional "beacon" of democracy that is facing down a giant authoritarian neighbour as the threat from Beijing grew "every day". The presence of US troops was first confirmed to AFP and other media by a Pentagon official earlier this month.

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 7 DAYS AGO