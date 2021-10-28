Logan Reynolds of The Sullivan Group HR, Human Resource Outsourcing Platform

The Human Resources Administrator will provide both HR-specific and general administrative and clerical support to the HR team. This role will provide direct support to executives by scheduling meetings and appointments, making travel arrangements, and processing expense reports. Will be responsible for editing documents and presentations for both accuracy and aesthetics, entering and updating employee information within company databases, leading onboarding meetings for new hires, and handling HR invoicing. This role will also assist HR staff with specified projects on an ongoing basis.
Michelin Group has named Felicia Sanders as the next chief human resources officer of Michelin North America, Inc. She will be responsible for all employee-facing functions, including recruiting, developing and retaining top talent. Sanders succeeds David Stafford, who will retire in December. Sanders has served as plant manager of Michelin's...
This report focuses on global Saas Based Human Resource (HRM) market and is intended to provide the investors with information and best-practices on how to compete and sustain the markets in their respective national markets. The report is structured around the dynamics of the market. It presents the comprehensive approaches required to transform the market, improve market position, and overcome market challenges.
Hone, a startup backed by Cowboy Ventures, is looking to do just that. The company is today announcing the close of a $16 million Series A funding round led by F-Prime Capital, with participation from Cowboy Ventures, NextGen Venture partners, Slack Fund, Gaingels and SemperVirens. Specifically, Hone focuses on leadership...
Recent news outlets (Axios, Forbes, and more) have been reporting the latest decision by LinkedIn to pay their employee resource group (ERG) global co-chairs $10,000 per year. Most of the opinions published on this development are positive, noting that ERG work is voluntary, done outside of normal working hours, and often focuses on helping the organization achieve its business objectives.
Chief Revenue Officer for Hotel Effectiveness Del Ross talks about the many challenges COVID-19 created for the hotel industry and some key takeaways as we exit the pandemic. To be included in our video interviews or if you need video services for your company, please contact us.
Fifty-four percent of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are considering switching their internet and phone providers as they struggle to overcome the lingering effects of COVID-19 on their businesses. According to the latest "Heads Up" study from Cargo and Phase 5, as SMBs increasingly shift to a remote workforce, online shopping, and a global reach, their dependence on Internet and phone service providers has been become more important than ever. Consequently, SMBs are willing to switch providers if they don't feel they are getting the solutions they need.
POMPANO BEACH, Fla., Oct. 29, 2021 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) — Current Builders ( https://www.currentbuilders.com/ ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Tara Philipp as the firm’s new Director of Human Resources. Philipp is a seasoned veteran with over a decade of relevant experience in the construction industry, specializing in human resource management and direction. The award-winning general contractor has multiple projects on both coasts of Florida, with offices in Pompano Beach and Sarasota.
AbelsonTaylor Elevates Beth Carik to Senior Vice President of Human Resources. CHICAGO, Oct.27, 2021 – AbelsonTaylor, one of the world’s premier health and wellness advertising agencies, has promoted Beth Carik to senior vice president of human resources. She will lead all HR functions within the agency, including recruitment, onboarding, learning...
The Corporation for Public Broadcasting (CPB) names Dr. Stephen Wilkins as Senior VP of Human Resources and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI), effective Dec. 6. In this new position, Wilkins will be responsible for the development and implementation of a human resources strategy that builds on CPB’s commitment to diversity and inclusion.
PRESS RELEASE: ZTE Corporation has announced that its human resource management activities have successfully passed the review by the British Standards Institute (BSI) and the company has obtained the ISO/IEC 27701:2019 PIMS (Privacy Information Management System) certificate in human resource management. ISO/IEC 27701:2019 is currently one of the most authoritative...
Lisa Haglund, President and CEO of Heritage Ministries, recently welcomed Danielle Bozich, SHRM-SCP, MBA, of Lake View, NY, as the Vice President of Human Resources for the organization. As Vice President of Human Resources, Danielle will be responsible for oversight and management of the Human Resources department, including retention, benefits,...
If small businesses power our economy (99% of all U.S. companies), capital is the “rocket fuel” that powers small businesses. Without capital, businesses can’t start or grow. In fact, the two most common reasons cited for small business failure are no market need (42%) and lack of sufficient capital (29%).
Caitlin Goss stepped in as vice president for Human Resources and chief people officer on Sept. 13, after the position had been vacant for eight months since January 2021. As native of Hinesburg, Vt., Goss has deep roots in the state. At Middlebury, Goss said she can stay close to family and friends from home while also interacting with a diverse community from all over the world.
Vice President / Home Builder Finance Officer for Colony Bank Lisa Shuman discusses some of the challenges the housing industry has faced over the last couple of years. She also talks about how Colony Bank can help you with your mortgage lending needs. To be included in our video interviews...
Like it or not, robots are coming for the restaurant world—and once programmed, they’re going to show up each day to watch as you drop mayo on your pants and inefficiently shove jalapeño poppers through your filthy flesh tubes. It’s a shame you aren’t also programmed to be perfect. Thanks...
Great Oaks Bank announced that Jon Seagraves has been elected Executive Vice President and Chief Banking Officer and that Brad Brookshire has been elected Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer. As Chief Banking Officer, Seagraves will have primary executive management responsibility for revenue generation and growth; product development/enhancement and...
Edgecombe County Manager Eric Evans recently announced the selection of Veronica Hill as the county’s new human resources director. Hill will lead the office responsible for planning, directing and implementing the county’s human resources and personnel processes. In that role, she will provide various human resource functions for the county’s 550 employees.
College of DuPage, Glen Ellyn, has named Alma Camarena director of human resources. A seasoned human resources professional, Camarena has provided human resource solutions to organizations in various industries, including food and beverage and manufacturing. She most recently served as manager of human resources at Grecian Delight Foods, where she led three cross functional teams while implementing human capital systems and key customer-required audits.
