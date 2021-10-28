Logan Reynolds of The Sullivan Group HR, Human Resource Outsourcing Platform

Fifty-four percent of small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs) are considering switching their internet and phone providers as they struggle to overcome the lingering effects of COVID-19 on their businesses. According to the latest "Heads Up" study from Cargo and Phase 5, as SMBs increasingly shift to a remote workforce, online shopping, and a global reach, their dependence on Internet and phone service providers has been become more important than ever. Consequently, SMBs are willing to switch providers if they don't feel they are getting the solutions they need.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 2 DAYS AGO