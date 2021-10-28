CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

World Series Economic Impact in Cobb County Estimated to be in the Millions

savannahceo.com
 8 days ago

Cobb County can expect an economic windfall of at least $5 million each night that Truist Park...

savannahceo.com

Related
Marietta Daily Journal

Cobb County records 4 COVID-19 deaths Thursday

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Thursday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday. Category 10/28/21 Change. Cases 84,574. Hospitalizations 4,049. Deaths 1,275. Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for Thursday.
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb schools push SPLOST vote with World Series pitch

Bandwagon-jumping is nothing new with the success of a local sports team. The Cobb County School District is urging citizens to vote to extend the Special-Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) for schools by noting in a post that leads its website how schools have benefitted from having the Atlanta Braves in the county.
Cobb County, GA
Marietta Daily Journal

Cobb County's coronavirus data for Wednesday

Here's a look at Cobb County and state coronavirus numbers reported Wednesday, and how they compare to the day before. All information comes from the Georgia Department of Public Health. Cobb County's COVID-19 Numbers for Wednesday. Category 10/27/21 Change. Cases 84,505 +175. Hospitalizations 4,044. Deaths 1,271. Georgia's COVID-19 Numbers for...
CBS 46

Cobb County expecting to spend $350K on World Series safety

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — Cobb County is set to use hundreds of thousands of dollars ahead of the World Series for safety plans. The plans include options that were originally in place for the MLB All Star Game. "Who would've expected us to be here playing in the World...
#Truist Park#Emory
cobbcounty.org

Cobb County Water System Wins 2021 WaterSense® Sustained Excellence Award

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has recognized Cobb County Water System with a 2021 WaterSense Sustained Excellence Award for its dedication to helping consumers and businesses save water, even with the challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. Cobb County Water System was recognized for promoting WaterSense and water efficiency throughout 2020, during the WaterSmart Innovations (WSI) Conference and Exposition in Las Vegas, along with 33 other utilities, manufacturers, builders, retailers, and other organizations that partner with WaterSense to promote water-efficient products, homes, and programs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Marietta Daily Journal

Work from home Friday to avoid World Series traffic, Cobb travel agency says

Officials are asking Cobb residents to work from home Friday to avoid the surge in traffic expected to come from the World Series. “We recommend that local businesses encourage employees to work remotely if possible starting Friday, October 29 to assist with traffic flow,” Cobb Travel and Tourism said Tuesday.
CBS 46

Judge orders 8 polling locations in Cobb County to remain open late

COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) — A Cobb County Superior Court Judge has ordered eight Cobb County election precincts to remain open past the scheduled 7 p.m. closing time. The order comes after various issues caused the precincts to open late this morning for the municipal and ESPLOST election. Elections officials...
franchising.com

Cheers, Cobb County! BODYBAR Pilates Opening Soon in East Cobb

Reformer Pilates Concept Redefines “Happy Hour” in East Cobb. October 29, 2021 // Franchising.com // MARIETTA, GA - BODYBAR Pilates (BODYBAR), known for its use of core Pilates principles with a modern twist, will officially open to the public in East Cobb at 3460 Sandy Plains Road, Suite 120 on November 8.
savannahceo.com

Small Business Hiring Advances in October; Wage Growth Hits Record High

National job growth was on the rise for the fifth consecutive month in October and wages are increasing dramatically too, according to aggregated payroll data of Paychex. The data released in the latest report of the Paychex | IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch shows the Small Business Jobs Index for October increased to 100.45, up 0.50 percent in October and 6.50 percent over a year ago. In response to labor market pressures, hourly earnings growth improved to 3.85 percent in October, a new record level since reporting began ten years ago.
SMALL BUSINESS

