Oysters are saltwater superheroes and it is finally oyster harvesting season! The unassuming oyster is a highly valued member of North Carolina's coastal ecosystems. They provide a myriad of benefits to people and wildlife alike.

They build their own habitat, known as oyster reefs, to shelter themselves and other aquatic critters

Oyster reefs help stabilize shorelines and prevent erosion during tides and storms

They support major food webs that include shorebirds, commercial fisheries, turtles, crabs, and more

Oysters filter up to 50 gallons of water per day, which is the same amount of water that fills a typical bathtub!

Not to mention -- some folks find them pretty tasty, too. Whichever way you shell-ebrate, we wish everyone a happy oyster season!!