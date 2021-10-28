Happy Oyster Season!
Oysters are saltwater superheroes and it is finally oyster harvesting season! The unassuming oyster is a highly valued member of North Carolina's coastal ecosystems. They provide a myriad of benefits to people and wildlife alike.
- They build their own habitat, known as oyster reefs, to shelter themselves and other aquatic critters
- Oyster reefs help stabilize shorelines and prevent erosion during tides and storms
- They support major food webs that include shorebirds, commercial fisheries, turtles, crabs, and more
- Oysters filter up to 50 gallons of water per day, which is the same amount of water that fills a typical bathtub!
Not to mention -- some folks find them pretty tasty, too. Whichever way you shell-ebrate, we wish everyone a happy oyster season!!
Comments / 0