Agriculture

Happy Oyster Season!

Wilmington, North Carolina
Wilmington, North Carolina
 6 days ago

Oysters are saltwater superheroes and it is finally oyster harvesting season! The unassuming oyster is a highly valued member of North Carolina's coastal ecosystems. They provide a myriad of benefits to people and wildlife alike.

  • They build their own habitat, known as oyster reefs, to shelter themselves and other aquatic critters
  • Oyster reefs help stabilize shorelines and prevent erosion during tides and storms
  • They support major food webs that include shorebirds, commercial fisheries, turtles, crabs, and more
  • Oysters filter up to 50 gallons of water per day, which is the same amount of water that fills a typical bathtub!

Not to mention -- some folks find them pretty tasty, too. Whichever way you shell-ebrate, we wish everyone a happy oyster season!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yrrzl_0cfLNkwA00

ABOUT

Wilmington is a port city and the county seat of New Hanover County in coastal southeastern North Carolina, United States.

