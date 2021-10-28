CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, MA

LETTER: State Rep. Supports Candidate for School Committee

By Guest Writer
Watertown News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is with great enthusiasm that I write today to endorse Jennifer Nicholson for Watertown School Committee. Watertown is fortunate to have a candidate for School Committee of her caliber and dedication. Jennifer’s commitment to our school community is undeniable. She is a graduate of...

www.watertownmanews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Phil Murphy prevails in close race in New Jersey, CNN projects

(CNN) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has become the first Democratic governor in more than four decades to win reelection in the Garden State, CNN projects Wednesday, narrowly surviving a closer-than-expected race that dragged well past Election Day. Murphy's victory over Republican nominee Jack Ciattarelli, albeit slim, defied the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

Virginia governor’s race

Results as of 5:09PM ET Wednesday, November 3, 2021; 2,727 precincts of 2,855 reporting (96%) Republican Glenn Youngkin won the Virginia governor’s race on a wave of Republican enthusiasm and successful outreach to moderates and independents in the state’s urban and suburban counties. It was a high turnout election and a jolt for President Joe Biden that could signal Republicans are poised to seize control of Congress in next year’s elections. The number of Republican votes grew by more than 40% compared to the 2017 gubernatorial contest but Democratic votes increased by just over 10%. Compared to the 2020 presidential contest, Youngkin won higher shares of voters than former President Donald Trump did across the state. In what could be a blueprint for next year’s congressional contests, Youngkin appealed to voters who disapproved of COVID-19 health rules and how public schools include race in their curricula while keeping Trump at arm’s length, despite receiving his endorsement.
VIRGINIA STATE
The Hill

Biden urges parents to vaccinate their eligible children

President Biden on Wednesday praised the availability of vaccines for children ages 5 to 11, and urged parents who may be hesitant to talk to their pediatricians about any concerns. The vaccines for children represent "a giant step forward to further accelerate our path out of this pandemic," Biden said....
HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Watertown, MA
Education
Local
Massachusetts Government
Local
Massachusetts Education
City
Watertown, MA
Watertown, MA
Government
The Associated Press

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers in COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (AP) — Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is in the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol, leaving the NFL’s hottest team without the reigning MVP. Packers coach Matt LaFleur confirmed Wednesday that Rodgers was in the protocol, but would not say if Rodgers had tested positive nor if Rodgers has been vaccinated. LaFleur acknowledged that Rodgers won’t be available Sunday when the Packers (7-1) put their seven-game winning streak on the line at Kansas City (4-4).
NFL
The Hill

The Memo: Trump dinged by Youngkin win

Former President Trump hailed Republican Glenn Youngkin ’s victory in Virginia as a triumph, but the more compelling case is that his fortunes took a hit from the gubernatorial race. The strenuousness of the four separate statements issued by Trump between Tuesday night and Wednesday morning claiming credit for the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston College#State#Watertown Public Schools#The Cunniff School#Pto Co#Wps

Comments / 0

Community Policy