Differences in NCAA men’s and women’s championships come under more scrutiny

Three months after the NCAA was criticized for gender equity disparities in Division I basketball, the report’s second installment landed Tuesday night, highlighting in stark relief more problems along the same lines in other sports.

The overarching finding in the consequential 153-page report by Kaplan Hecker & Fink, a law firm hired by the NCAA, is that the NCAA spends significantly more for men’s national championship participants than it does for female participants. In fact, the spending for female participants was about $1,700 less per athlete than it was for men in 2018-19. What’s more, in the six single-gender sports — football and wrestling for men; beach volleyball, bowling, field hockey and rowing for women — the gap was even greater; in 2018-19, the NCAA spent $2,229 more per athlete for those men’s championships.

But there are other significant structural, operational and cultural issues detailed in the report that the NCAA will need to address. Here are the five most significant takeaways.

1. Combo finals

We may be heading toward an era of combining many men’s and women’s championships for the same sport. In the wake of the August report, which recommended combining men’s and women’s Final Fours, the NCAA basketball committees are examining this issue and expected to come to a decision by year’s end. Sentiment among committee members is mixed, sources told On3.

Now there is this review, which concluded that combining at least some portions of the men’s and women’s championships for a given sport fosters more coordinated planning, increases equity in facilities and resources and reduces disparities between the two championship atmospheres. It may be less daunting a task to combine championships for sports other than basketball just because of the sheer magnitude and uniqueness of the men’s Final Four.

2. Secure more lucrative TV deals

The NCAA is leaving a lot of money on the table when it comes to securing the most lucrative media rights deals for most of its sports. Even with an event as prominent as the men’s basketball tournament, the NCAA opted in 2016 to extend its deal with CBS/Turner until 2032 at a marginal increase instead of taking one of sports’ most valuable events to market in the middle of this decade. That has befuddled many TV industry sources.

Now these reports conclude that ESPN is underpaying market value for rights to 29 championships, causing the NCAA to “lose out on substantial and crucial revenue.” In 2025, an addendum to the report contends, the rights for the women’s basketball tournament will be worth between $81 million and $112 million, which is multiples higher than what ESPN currently pays for the rights package of 29 total championships — including women’s basketball.

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference commissioner Rich Ensor told the Associated Press that the “structure of broadcast agreements is holding back the growth of sports other than men’s basketball.” The recommendation is that the NCAA break out some championships other than women’s basketball to bring to market separately. And the NCAA should seek an outside valuation of media rights deals and potential for sports other than men’s basketball. That’s long overdue.

3. Change the budgeting process

Expect budgeting for some championship events to change, perhaps significantly. The report recommended that the NCAA implements a zero-based budgeting approach for each championship the next five years to ensure that gender differences are appropriate and equitable. The NCAA is already moving to this model for budgeting the men’s and women’s basketball.

In short, it will enable the NCAA to basically start from scratch in budgeting each tournament rather than rely on the previous year’s figures. Each line item will be assessed to determine if it should be the same for each tournament or whether there is a legitimate yet non-discriminatory reason why they should be different. That will be an annual process, a source said, at least until baseline figures are established. It certainly makes sense to adopt this approach for other sports as well.

4. Staffing the championships should change

One of the more tangible changes the NCAA can adopt quickly pertains to staffing of championship events. In sports outside of basketball, there is a cross-current of staffing issues.

For instance, on one hand, sports such as baseball and hockey had more staffing than softball and women’s hockey. On the other hand, though, women’s volleyball and soccer championships had larger staffs than the men’s events.

The report found vagaries in the definition within the three categories that the NCAA uses to decide staffing for championships. In addition, there was “little understanding among the NCAA membership and even among NCAA staff” about how personnel are allocated for championships. If championship events are combined in some sports, staffing disparities seemingly could be easily addressed.

5. The NCAA’s short-sighted view

The disparity in size and cost of fan fests was another topic spotlighted in the report — one that the NCAA can quickly move to address, if it desires.

For example, the baseball fan fest in 2019 cost $274,800; the softball version of the event carried a price tag of $53,900. Men’s lacrosse was another fan festival that included more sponsors and activities than the women’s equivalent.

A large part of the issue overall, the report says, is that the NCAA views only Division I men’s basketball, baseball, hockey, lacrosse and wrestling as revenue-generating sports.

The law firm has laid out myriad ways in which the NCAA short-changes female athletes. That second-class status could be hindering the growth of some sports, which in turn impacts the NCAA’s investment in the championships of those sports. Perhaps these reports signal the beginning of the end of that cycle.