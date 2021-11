NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., October 22, 2021 – With a different makeup around the East District in 2021, the Monroe College Mustangs men's soccer team and Monroe Community College competed on Friday in a Region 3/Region 15 Championship game to determine which team would team would represent the combined region in the East District Championships. Playing for the first and only time at home this season, the Mustangs defeated the Tribunes, 4-0, at Joseph F. Fosina Field, to claim the Region 3/Region 15 Title. The Mustangs improve to 5-5 overall with the win and now qualify for the East District Championships, while the Tribunes drop to 6-5.

