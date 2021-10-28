CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Penn State Visitor Preview: Ohio State welcoming in top young offensive stars

By Jeremy Birmingham about 6 hours
Richard Young is returning to Ohio State for a third time since June. (Richard Young/Twitter)

Ohio State will host some of the country's top young offensive prospects during the Buckeyes huge Saturday night showdown with Penn State.

On3.com

