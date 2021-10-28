Talk of Champions: Jerrell Powe, Shane Blanton and the future of recruiting with NIL + final Auburn thoughts
In this edition of Talk of Champions, powered by Thomas Chandler of Modern Woodmen, Ben Garrett and Bradley Sowell discuss the impact of NIL on recruiting and college football in general, as well as Ole Miss’ upcoming road trip to Auburn. Later, former Ole Miss defensive tackle Jerrell Powe makes his grand ToC return (24:43), and Shane Blanton, CEO and co-founder of Complex NIL Innovations, breaks down, in detail, his work in the world of NIL and what it means for Ole Miss football and beyond (48:47).
