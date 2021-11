Rebecca Arend, MD, MPH: My name is Rebecca Arend. I’m a gynecologic oncologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, and I’m going to talk about some of the exciting data that came out of ESMO [European Society for Medical Oncology Congress], specifically with the drug tisotumab vedotin. First, I want to talk about how metastatic cervical cancer has been managed following progression on chemotherapy. Historically we haven’t had a lot of options. The most exciting data before this were from GOG-0240, which was published in 2014 when we started adding bevacizumab to a platinum doublet. That’s improved survival by only 3.7 months, and the overall response rate was 48% vs 36%. That’s important to have this as a historical perspective.

