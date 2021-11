With the colder weather and the cooler water temperatures that the fall brings, I head up to Woods Canyon and Willow Springs lakes. I look forward to fishing for the tiger and rainbow trout that cruise the shoreline as they move from the depths of the lakes where they have been found for most of the summer, to within easy fly casting distance from shore. I have caught many trout on both lakes in the fall, less than 15 feet from the bank.

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO