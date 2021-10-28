A Review of Dune

Over 56 years after the publication of Frank Herbert's massive hit - and 37 years after the release of the only successful attempt at bringing his story to the silver screen - "Dune" has been reimagined. And it was well worth the wait. The wait for technology to improve, for audience's appetite for large-scale, science fiction epics to grow thanks mainly to the behemoth of popularity that is Marvel and for the exact right visionary to come into his own. That creative behind the camera is writer-director Denis Villeneuve, and it has his signature mark all over it: alien-like space ships designed with soft curves and ambiguous minimalism in mind, love stories that span time and space, and the role of destiny as a thematic punch.

