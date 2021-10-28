CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Review of Dune

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDune: Noun, a mound or ridge of sand or other loose sediment formed by the wind, especially on the sea coast or in a desert. An incredibly fitting title given a large part of this film takes place on a planet that would make Tatooine blush. Dune 2021, directed by Denis...

Dune Review: Part One of Denis Villeneuve’s Epic

Dune (or Dune Part One as the opening credits assure us) is a towering cinematic achievement, with stunning visuals, confident direction, impressive art and sound design, a score that blasts you through the theater (or living room) wall, and performances that pull directly from Frank Herbert’s epic novel. However, Dune...
Dune, Reviewed by Someone Who Popped an Edible Beforehand

Vulture is recirculating its coverage of Dune in celebration of the epic’s long-awaited release on HBO Max and theaters. The first time I tried edibles, I had a vision in which a pair of harpies reminded me that one day I would die. The second time I tried edibles, I hallucinated a never-ending procession of animals emerging from a black hole. The third time I tried edibles, I saw palm groves bursting into flames, a lifeless desert becoming a maw of death, and most amazing of all, a blue-eyed Timothée Chalamet. But that was okay, because I was at a TIFF screening of Denis Villeneuve’s Dune, and all of those things were supposed to happen.
Review: 'Dune' has been reimagined; is well worth the wait

Over 56 years after the publication of Frank Herbert's massive hit - and 37 years after the release of the only successful attempt at bringing his story to the silver screen - "Dune" has been reimagined. And it was well worth the wait. The wait for technology to improve, for audience's appetite for large-scale, science fiction epics to grow thanks mainly to the behemoth of popularity that is Marvel and for the exact right visionary to come into his own. That creative behind the camera is writer-director Denis Villeneuve, and it has his signature mark all over it: alien-like space ships designed with soft curves and ambiguous minimalism in mind, love stories that span time and space, and the role of destiny as a thematic punch.
‘Dune’ Movie Review: The Epic Story Fans Have Been Waiting For

Dune was hands down my most anticipated film of 2021. While I hadn’t read the book or seen the seemingly underwhelming film from 1984, the trailer more than pulled me in. It’s been a while since we’ve had a truly epic story of this scale on the big screen (at least one that doesn’t have Disney behind it). So does it live up to the hype?
Frank Herbert
Times Reporter

Review: Director Denis Villeneuve gives ‘Dune’ the cinematic treatment it deserves

It should be of little surprise to those who’ve followed director Denis Villeneuve’s career in films such as “Blade Runner 2049,” “Arrival” and “Sicario” that he masterfully sets mood and tone in his films along with creating a distinctive look, all while telling a compelling story. His adaptation of Frank...
‘Dune’ finally gets the adaptation it deserves (review)

In the past five years, French Canadian filmmaker Denis Villeneuve has established himself as a sci-fi auteur with an approach to scale and tone that makes him the only logical choice to tackle a new adaptation of “Dune,” the bestselling and wildly influential 1965 sci-fi/fantasy novel by Frank Herbert, which spawned five sequel books. In 2016, Villeneuve put his unique stamp on sci-fi cinema with the meditative, empathetic alien invasion film, “Arrival,” and in 2017, with the “Blade Runner” sequel “Blade Runner 2049,” he proved he could take a beloved property and bring it into a modern cinematic purview, with style for days and an appropriately weighty thematic heft.
Riddle of the sand: David Lynch’s 1984 version of Dune reviewed

The list of directors who contemplated making Frank Herbert’s Dune is a long one. Jodorowsky, the eccentric surrealist who accomplished El Topo and The Magic Mountain was the one who got nearest. And that I would have liked to have seen, though possibly Herbert wouldn’t. Herbert, however, has expressed himself...
Dune Shines with Its Awe-inspiring Visuals (Review)

Dune is a sci-fi book that has inspired many classic films like Tremors, Star Wars, Mad Max, Stargate, and many more. It has spawned a live-action movie by David Lynch in 1984 and the 2000 miniseries on the Sci-Fi Channel. Decades later, Warner Bros. has brought Denis Villeneuve on board to bring the world of Arrakis to life on the big and small screen. The book is very dense, so the filmmakers decided to split the film into two parts. The first film has a running time of 155 minutes, which is longer than Lynch’s adaptation that covers the whole book. Villeneuve’s Dune definitely feels like one-half of the story, but it’s filled with epic landscapes and intriguing worldbuilding.
Review: Spectacular sci-fi epic 'Dune' is a once-in-a-generation movie

ARRAKIS — Movies that feel as huge and monumental as Denis Villeneuve's spectacular "Dune" only come around once in a generation. Villeneuve's adaptation of the beloved science-fiction novel is a grandiose cinematic achievement that deserves to be in the same conversation as our most adored movie epics, like "Lord of the Rings," "Star Wars" and even "Lawrence of Arabia."
ComicBook Nation: Uncharted Movie Trailer Reaction & Dune Review

In this episode of ComicBook Nation we react to the new Uncharted movie trailer and Marvel's Eternals reactions, review Dune (2021), recap DC FanDome's highlights, and look at Halloween season TV like Amazon's I Know What You Did Last Summer and Netflix's You Season 3. PLUS: our show is now...
Review: 'Dune' all dressed up with nowhere to go until the next film

Tom Santilli is a respected journalist and member of the Critics Choice Association, Detroit Film Critics Society and Online Film Critics Society since 2010.
DETROIT, MI
Corbin Times Tribune

REEL REVIEWS: ‘Dune’ visually great; character development weak

The blistering hot desert planet Arrakis aka Dune produces “spice,” and the intergalactic empire known as The Imperium depends on the precious substance. After the Imperium’s Emperor requests that Duke Leto Atheides (Oscar Isaac), his wife Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), son Paul (Timothee Chalamet) and advisors, leave the oceanic planet Caladon to take charge of Arrakis, the duke agrees.
Review: ‘Dune’ sets up a promising franchise but feels empty

On paper, “Dune” should be one of the best films of the year. It features an all-star cast, has a critically acclaimed director behind the camera and features some of the best visuals I have ever seen in a film. However, it struggles to create a fulfilling story because of its focus on building the film’s world — and it is a huge world — that will be explored in subsequent films. Because of this, “Dune” lacks the three act crescendo to climax structure that is so critical to conflict storytelling, and the movie at times feels like endless rising action.
'Dune' Should Have Been a TV Series (Review)

Fans of sci-fi and fantasy novels had a lot to look forward to in 2021 — Shadow and Bone, The Wheel of Time, The Lord of the Rings, Foundation, The Witcher, and so on. There's one obvious, major difference between all those properties and Dune, which hit theaters and HBO Max simultaneously this weekend. While I loved Denis Villeneuve's adaptation of the novel, I think it's worth considering whether it would have done better if it had followed the rest of its genre brethren over to TV.
Rachel Review: “Dune,” confusing enough to watch

On Friday, “Dune” was released in theaters and for streaming on HBO Max released. It stars Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya and Jason Momoa. The film “Dune” follows Chalamet’s character Paul and his family, the House of Atreides, which has been selected to take control over a planet that holds the resource for the main source of space travel. With this change in Paul’s life, his destiny is put into motion as his family is targeted by the emperor.
‘Dune’ Review: A Stunning, Yet Slightly Empty, Promise of More

Denis Villeneuve’s mind-blowing world building makes up for the film’s severe lack of engaging characters and underdeveloped themes. Even since the first trailer came out, the discourse surrounding Denis Villeneuve’s Dune has largely been about scale and scope — and rightfully so. Dune is full of sweeping, wide open spaces and elaborate sets, offering something to marvel at in nearly every shot. With that comes the need for the characters to match and fill the magnitude of the space; Dune doesn’t always achieve that, leaving them film occasionally feeling empty and hollow. The characters tend to be overshadowed by the film’s grandiosity, unable to stand out against their mind-blowing environments or make themselves heard above the dominating score.
Review: DUNE is a weird, scary, and biblical space epic

"A great man does not seek to lead; he is called to it.”. This weekend saw the long-awaited release of Denis Villenueve’s grandiose, star-studded, adaptation of Frank Herbert’s seminal 1965 novel DUNE in theaters and on the HBO Max streaming service. Surviving the COVID-19 pandemic, WB’s two-and-a-half-hour blockbuster is well worth the wait.
REVIEW: 'Dune' looks great even when the story drifts

“Dune” has the heft of a David Lean masterpiece. It’s technically astounding, visually brilliant. But its screenplay has so much air blown into it, it’s like someone forgot to craft a cohesive story. What’s worse is this is just Part One. That means it’ll be another two-hours-plus before we learn what really happens to Paul (Timothee Chalamet) and his fellow Dunesers.
MOVIES: Dune - Review

Dune was my most anticipated film of 2021 for quite some time – Denis Villeneuve adapting Frank Herbert’s novel, one of the ultimate science fiction classics in a bid to turn around the film from the messy but still somewhat enjoyable 1984 film from David Lynch that ended up being so bad even Lynch himself has openly admitted that he hated it. Thankfully, Villeneuve – director of Blade Runner 2049 and Arrival – delivers an improvement on the 1984 film with a perfect example of few better pairings between author and director since arguably Ben Wheatley and J.G. Ballard. On paper, everything about Dune looks good – mind-blowingly epic visuals from cinematographer Grieg Fraser (Rogue One, The Batman), that deserve the big-screen spectacle, and the all-star cast really help add extra gravitas to this.
