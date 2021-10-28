Auburn Live Show: Midweek report ahead of Auburn and Ole Miss

All you ever hear about Nick Saban’s assistants is that he beats them. But someone sharper than I am realized that the top four teams in the first College Football Playoff rankings are coached by Saban and three of his assistants from the 2015 Alabama national championship team: Kirby Smart of Georgia, Mel Tucker of Michigan State and Mario Cristobal of Oregon. In that sense, that Crimson Tide staff brings to mind Hayden Fry’s Iowa staff in the 1980s (Barry Alvarez, Bill Snyder and Bob Stoops are in the College Football Hall of Fame, and Kirk Ferentz will be). Impossible to say Smart, Tucker and Cristobal will reach those heights, but it’s a start.

