CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

U.S. weekly jobless claims decline to 281,000

By Anna Golubova
kitco.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Kitco News) The initial weekly jobless claims declined 10,000 to 281,000 in the week to Saturday, beating market expectations and marking a fresh pandemic low. Economists’ consensus calls projected for initial claims to come in at 290,000 following the revised level of...

www.kitco.com

Comments / 0

Related
kitco.com

Oil falls sharply after big build in U.S. inventories

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Oil prices fell on Wednesday, after U.S. crude stocks rose more than expected in the most recent week, even as gasoline inventories hit a four-year low in the world's largest oil consumer. Brent crude futures were down $2.53, or 3%, at $82.16 a barrel...
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

FOMC: Time is here to taper bond buying, not to hike rates

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, but held to its belief that high inflation would prove 'transitory" and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates. However, the...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Gold languishes near 3-week low after Fed tapers as expected

(Recasts after Fed statement, adds quotes, updates prices) Nov 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices held near their weakest level since mid-October on Wednesday after the U.S. Federal Reserve announced tapering of its pandemic-era stimulus measures in a widely expected move. The Fed will start trimming its monthly bond purchases in...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Labor Department#Jobless Claims#Week Ending#Kitco News#The U S Labor Department#The Federal Reserve#Comex
Fortune

Unemployment claims fall to a pandemic low 281,000

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a pandemic low last week as the job market continues to recover from last year's coronavirus recession. Jobless claims dropped by 10,000 to 281,000, lowest...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

US jobless claims drop to NEW pandemic low of 281,000 with 2.2 million people collecting unemployment checks in the last weeks - down from 7.7 million a year earlier

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits fell to a new pandemic low last week as the job market continues its slow recovery from last year's coronavirus recession. Unemployment claims dropped by 10,000 to 281,000 last week, a fourth straight drop and the lowest since mid-March 2020, the Labor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Market Data
Augusta Free Press

New Virginia jobless claims up 30 percent over past week

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. For the filing week ending Oct. 23, the figure for seasonally unadjusted initial unemployment claims in Virginia was 2,570. The latest claims figure was an increase of 603 claimants from the previous week. Eligibility for benefits is determined on a weekly basis,...
ECONOMY
News On 6

Labor Dept: Weekly Jobless Claims Fell to Pandemic-Era Low

Jobless claims are taking a step in the right direction in Oklahoma. According to the labor department, first time filings for weekly jobless claims fell by 6,000, down to 290,000 last week. That was better than expected, and marks a new pandemic low.
ECONOMY
Zacks.com

Jobless Claims, Q3 Earnings Power Forward

A new Thursday morning brings us new jobs data — specifically, weekly Initial Jobless Claims, which have come down to a new post-Covid low: 290K beats the previous week’s upwardly revised 296K and analysts’ expectations for 300K new claims. It’s now the second week in a row new claims have ratcheted down to the lowest levels we’ve seen since March 2020, when pandemic conditions first took hold on the labor market.
ECONOMY
Reuters

U.S. weekly jobless claims hit 19-month low as labor market tightens

WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits dropped to a 19-month low last week, pointing to a tightening labor market, though a shortage of workers could keep the pace of hiring moderate in October. The weekly unemployment claims report from the Labor...
BUSINESS
MarketWatch

EIA reports an unexpected weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell for the first time in four weeks, down by 400,000 barrels for the week ended Oct. 15. That compared with an average 2 million-barrel climb expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 3.3 million-barrel increase, according to sources. The EIA also reported weekly inventory declines of 5.4 million barrels for gasoline and 3.9 million barrels for distillates. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply declines of 2.2 million barrels for gasoline and 2.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 2.4 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some gains following the EIA data. Ahead of its expiration at the end of Wednesday’s trading session, the November West Texas Intermediate crude contract turned higher, up 3 cents, or 0.04%, at $82.99 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $82.45 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Dow closes above 36,000 for first time as investors await Fed decision

Major stock indexes booked another round of record finishes Tuesday, a day ahead of a pivotal Federal Reserve decision. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose around 139 points, or 0.4%, to close near 36,053, according to preliminary figures, ending above the 36,000 milestone for the first time. The S&P 500 gained around 17 points, or 0.4%, to end near 4,631, while the Nasdaq Composite advanced around 54 points, or 0.3%, to finish near 15,650. The Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all closed at records for a third straight day. The last time the three benchmarks all closed at records for three consecutive days together was the three trading days ending Dec. 23, 2019, according to Dow Jones Market Data. Attention on Wednesday will be on the Fed, which is fully expected to begin scaling back monthly asset purchases. Investors will also be watching to see if Fed Chairman Jerome Powell pushes back against rising market expectations for the central bank to begin delivering a series of rate increases in 2022.
STOCKS
kitco.com

Fed unveils bond-buying 'taper,' sticks with 'transitory' inflation belief

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve on Wednesday said it will begin trimming its monthly bond purchases in November with plans to end them in 2022, but held to its belief that high inflation would prove "transitory" and likely not require a fast rise in interest rates. However,...
BUSINESS
kitco.com

World shares hit new record, dollar gains before Fed decision

NEW YORK, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Global equity shares scaled a new peak on Tuesday, lifted by rising stocks on Wall Street, and the dollar strengthened as strong earnings drove sentiment while investors await details on the Federal Reserve's decision to taper its massive stimulus. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy