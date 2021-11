Saturday is the last day for the Waco-McLennan County Public Health District’s free COVID-19 testing program, though it could return if another spike in cases demands it. Free testing through the health district, initially one of a limited number of testing options, ended in May before returning in August, amid a spike in cases that started in late July. As that spike has subsided, so has demand for the free tests, health district spokesperson Kelly Craine said. The free testing clinics offered up to 200 tests per day and returned results in two to three days.

WACO, TX ・ 13 DAYS AGO