Former UFC bantamweight champion Petr Yan says that he is not interested in the Aljamain Sterling rematch even with a win at UFC 267. Yan was supposed to fight Sterling in a rematch in the co-main event of UFC 267, which takes place on Saturday on Fight Island in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates. Yan and Sterling met earlier this year at UFC 259 when Yan was the champion defending his belt. However, Yan made a massive blunder in that fight when he landed an illegal knee on Sterling in the fourth round and finished him with it, leading to a disqualification. The ending of the fight was very controversial and the UFC immediately booked the rematch.

UFC ・ 6 DAYS AGO