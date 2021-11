McAllen ranks 15 in the United States in the Best Places to Celebrate Halloween according to SmartAsset.com. In 2019, McAllen ranked 17. SmartAsset.com compared 210 cities across the country, looking at 10 metrics in four overall categories. Metrics include Family Friendly, Safety, Halloween Weather, and Candy and Costume. Those categories are further broken down into aspects such as the percentage of children in the population, violent and property crime rates, average temperature, and number of costume shops and candy stores.

