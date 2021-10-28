CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bicycles

Rad Power Bikes overtakes VanMoof to become the ‘most funded’ e-bike company

By Andrew J. Hawkins
The Verge
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRad Power Bikes announced that it had raised $154 million from investors as it seeks to grow its e-bike empire in the US and abroad. The company now claims it is the “most funded electric bike company in the world,” a little more than a month after Amsterdam-based VanMoof made the...

www.theverge.com

