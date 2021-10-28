Rad Power Bikes overtakes VanMoof to become the ‘most funded’ e-bike company

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Ties Carlier is still getting re-acquainted with Amsterdam bike paths as he leads Fortune on a test ride of VanMoof's S3 e-bike. He's spent years away as an expat in Taiwan, but of course, this being bike riding, things are coming back to the Dutchman quickly on this tour of city's hip Noord area. He easily navigates the bike lanes that take him back to the company's nearby spanking new home office and shows off the bike's features to his guest.

BICYCLES ・ 21 HOURS AGO