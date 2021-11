A single-seat electric-powered quadricycle that looks a little bit like a toaster on wheels and which has a top speed of 28mph and a range of 47 miles per charge?. Many will laugh at the Citroën Ami Cargo - most likely even its owners, given part of its appeal is its quirky styling inside and out, and its resultant ability to get you noticed, especially now that custom wraps are available for the exterior bodywork - but here is a vehicle that signals a new way of doing things.

BUYING CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO