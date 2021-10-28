On the Dual Life of a Writer and Painter: A Conversation with Brom

Hallow’s Eve is nearly upon us. The leaves have died off. The pumpkins have been carved, the jack-o’-lanterns lit. The candy has been bought (and eaten, oops, and re-bought for distribution to the children). And hopefully you, dear reader, have thought a little bit about your costume for this weekend. Personally, the older I get, the more I look forward to dressing up. Why shouldn’t we? Our paths and personalities grow more set in stone with every passing year, and this is one bright day where we get to be someone totally different. It’s special, don’t you think, when a person becomes utterly transformed? A kind of magic has to take hold. Perhaps that’s why I’m very drawn to stories in which such a shift transpires. There is certainly no shortage of these sorts of tales in mythology. For today’s spooky season reading, I give you a list of mystical transformations in recent literature.

