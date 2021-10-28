CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

On the Dual Life of a Writer and Painter: A Conversation with Brom

By Book Dreams
Literary Hub
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBook Dreams is a podcast for everyone who loves books and misses English class. Co-hosted by Julie Sternberg and Eve Yohalem, Book Dreams releases new episodes every Thursday. Each episode explores book-related topics you can’t stop thinking about—whether you know it yet or not. *. A modern western set...

lithub.com

Comments / 0

Related
Pioneer Press

Readers and writers: Poet gives Jay Gatsby a new gay life with Nick Carraway in debut novel

There are only the pursued, the pursuing, the busy, and the tired. — Nick Carraway in “The Great Gatsby”. What would Jay Gatsby’s life have been like if he had not been shot dead in his swimming pool at the end of Scott Fitzgerald’s 1925 novel “The Great Gatsby”? Since the copyright ran out on this American classic last year, writers are free to reinterpret or reimagine the story.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

The Lives of Dangerous Books: On the Explosive Rise of Literacy in Tudor England

One of the greatest visual developments of the Tudor world was the explosion in the printing industry. The first press had been developed by Johannes Gutenberg in Germany as early as the 1430s, although it was not until 20 years later that he produced his first version of the Bible. New presses were set up across Europe, arriving in the Westminster workshop of William Caxton in 1477, Oxford in 1478 and St. Albans in 1479. By 1500, it was estimated that 1,000 establishments existed worldwide that were able to produce printed matter of some form, either as full-length books or as simpler pamphlets.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Monster in the Middle

The following is excerpted from Tiphanie Yanique’s novel Monster in the Middle. Yanique is the author of the award-winning novel Land of Love and Drowning, as well as the poetry collection Wife. Winner of the 2014 Center for Fiction First Novel award, and a National Book Foundation 5 under 35 honoree, she has also received a Rona Jaffe Award and a Fulbright scholarship. Her short fiction has been published in The New Yorker and anthologized in Best American Short Stories 2020.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
columbusmonthly.com

Life Lessons at a Keyboard: Writer Dennis Read Reflects on his Pint-Sized Piano Partner

When I was 63, I started taking piano lessons. My teacher, Ida Goldberg, usually limited herself to children, but she made an exception with me. One of the kids had her lesson right after mine, and Ida thought it would be fun if the two of us played duets. “That girl is so strong. So determined,” she said. “She wants to play the piano so much. She couldn’t wait to get out of the hospital so she could start her lessons again.”
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
Daily Telegram

Readings & Writers

The Bookstore at Fitger's, 600 E. Superior St., Duluth, offers these events. Go to bookshop.org/shop/fitgerbooks. Tuesday Night Author Talk features local poetry professors Jayson Iwen and Ryan Vine, 6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 16, in the Fitger's Inn Executive Board Room to discuss their latest works, "Roze & Blud" by Jayson Iwen and "Ward" by Ryan Vine as well as the collection of poetry, "Come, Take a Gentle Stab" that Jayson helped translate from Arabic. Masks are required.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
classical-music.com

Beethoven’s conversation books: how they give us unique insights into the composer’s life

‘Paper. Barber’s razor. Archduke’s receipt. Watch. Suspenders. Blotting paper. Shoe-horn for Karl. Chamber pot.’ In this to-do memo by the 49-year-old Beethoven, the humble items to be dealt with indicate the parameters of his universe. They touch on everything from his composition and business activities to his punctilious control of...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Norman Rockwell
rolling out

Anthony Joiner is CEO of Blooksy, a platform that makes life easier for writers

Anthony Joiner, a native of Leesville, Louisiana, is an entrepreneur, software solutions architect, and so much more. He is also the founder of Blooksy.com. Blooksy is the world’s first web-based book writing and publishing platform that makes life a lot easier for those interested in publishing. Joiner has published the works of close to 200 writers and helped thousands more through workshops and training over the past five years. He shared his celebrations and hiccups along the way with rolling out.
LEESVILLE, LA
PopSugar

Take It From One, These 10 Gifts Are Perfect For the Writers in Your Life

By now I probably have over 10 notebooks, yet the gift of a new one always get me excited. Something about the blank pages tends to jumpstart my inspiration, pushing me to pick up a pen and start scribbling right away. This is only example of a gift that resonates with me as a writer. Receiving a book that addresses an issue I frequently deal with like writer's block is also high on the list. You know what they say, behind every writer is a great book.
milwaukeemag.com

A Conversation With a Witch

If the first thing that comes to mind when you think of a witch is a warty crone in a pointed black hat cackling on a broomstick, local witch Rae Nightcat is here to change your perception. Her spiritual journey began in 2005 when she had her first tarot reading...
MILWAUKEE, WI
ArchDaily

"I'm Convinced that Good Architecture Creates the Good Life": In Conversation with Dorte Mandrup

"I'm Convinced that Good Architecture Creates the Good Life": In Conversation with Dorte Mandrup. "Architecture encompassed my interest in reality and societal issues," says architect Dorte Mandrup, in an extensive conversation with Louisiana Channel, in which the founder and creative director of Dorte Mandrup Arkitekter reflects on formative years and the values of her architecture practice. Four years in the making, the film takes viewers on a journey through Dorte Mandrup's architecture, with compelling footage telling the story of designs such as the Ilulissat Icefjord Centre, Jaegersborg Water tower, or Ama'r Children's Culture House. Through the portrait film, the architect touches on numerous topics such as sustainability and climate change, the relationship of the built environment with the landscape, and as well as the profession itself and its present transformations and challenges.
DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Painter#The Dual Life#American
Essence

7 Contemporary Black Women Painters To Watch

These artists are on the rise. In this Keeping It Z column piece, writer Daria Harper rounds up Black women painters who should be on everyone’s radar. Though it’s taken time for the industry to begin acknowledging, Black women artists have always been at the forefront of prominent visual art movements and sparking crucial dialogue with their work. Following in the footsteps of revolutionary artists like Alma Thomas, Gwendolyn Knight, and Faith Ringgold, a new generation of emerging Black women artists are reshaping the future of both abstract and figurative painting.
ENTERTAINMENT
Literary Hub

5 mystical transformations in literature.

Hallow’s Eve is nearly upon us. The leaves have died off. The pumpkins have been carved, the jack-o’-lanterns lit. The candy has been bought (and eaten, oops, and re-bought for distribution to the children). And hopefully you, dear reader, have thought a little bit about your costume for this weekend. Personally, the older I get, the more I look forward to dressing up. Why shouldn’t we? Our paths and personalities grow more set in stone with every passing year, and this is one bright day where we get to be someone totally different. It’s special, don’t you think, when a person becomes utterly transformed? A kind of magic has to take hold. Perhaps that’s why I’m very drawn to stories in which such a shift transpires. There is certainly no shortage of these sorts of tales in mythology. For today’s spooky season reading, I give you a list of mystical transformations in recent literature.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

Peter T. Coleman on Life Beyond Trivial Divisions

Hosted by Andrew Keen, Keen On features conversations with some of the world’s leading thinkers and writers about the economic, political, and technological issues being discussed in the news, right now. In this episode Andrew is joined by Peter T. Coleman, the author of The Way Out: How to Overcome...
PSYCHOLOGY
Literary Hub

Tananarive Due on Reinventing Black Horror

On today’s episode of The Literary Life, Mitchell Kaplan talks to Tananarive Due about her latest novel, The Between, out now in paperback from Harper Perennial. Tananarive Due: I was really fortunate a couple of years ago to be approached by the producers who had just placed a documentary called Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror at Shudder … the streaming horror network, for people who aren’t familiar. It was Shudder’s first original documentary, and I was approached … ironically, I don’t think because I was an author of black horror, but because I was teaching black horror at UCLA. I teach a class called The Sunken Place: Racism, Survival and the Black Horror Aesthetic. So I always make the joke that I got famous as a teacher more so then as an author. It really never even came up in the interviews. They didn’t even ask me to mention anything I’ve written, and I’ve written several black horror novels. Most of it was sort of commentary on cinematic horror and the unfortunate tropes.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Podcast
NewsBreak
Paintings
Literary Hub

Paul Auster on One of the Most Astonishing War Stories in American Literature

On the last day of October 1895, a letter was sent to Stephen Crane by the corresponding editor of The Youth’s Companion inviting him to submit work to the magazine: “In common with the rest of mankind we have been reading The Red Badge of Courage and other war stories by you… and feel a strong desire to have some of your tales.” Advertising itself as “an illustrated Family Paper,” the Companion was a national institution with an immense readership that began its life in 1827 and remained on the American scene for more than 100 years. Never more popular than in the 1890s, it published work by every important writer from Mark Twain to Booker T. Washington, and, as the corresponding editor pointed out in his letter to Crane, “the substantial recognition which the Companion gives to authors is not surpassed in any American periodical.” On top of that, it paid well.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Literary Hub

WATCH: Short Film Adaptations of All Six Booker Prize Finalists

This year, the Booker Prize has partnered with the BBC to produce six short films for the shortlisted books. The films have been created by three gifted new directors: Yero Timi-Biu, Liam Young, and Christine Ubochi, who are graduates of New Creatives, a scheme funded by Arts Council England and BBC Arts to highlight the best of emerging film and TV talent.
MOVIES
L.A. Weekly

Meet Painter and Seeker Sol Summers

Lush and large-scale paintings by Sol Summers are packed with color, movement, texture and a surreal perspective. They frequently depict recognizable portraits of famous and infamous figures — from Basquiat to Bin Laden, Jim Jones to Frida Kahlo — in an expressive, post-digital and apparitional style that transforms the work into something profoundly personal and mysterious. Summers is currently dedicated to a painting cycle that further explores his own artistic visionquest, navigating art history and the art world in the same mode as the portraits have investigated how we construct mythology and history.
VISUAL ART
Attack Magazine

Kayla Painter

We speak to Kayla Painter and ask her to run us through her self-released EP ‘Somewhen’ released last month. This latest EP from Kayla Painter explores lost and vibrant future landscapes and Kayla’s personal relationships with her Fijian-British heritage. “Whilst creating Somewhen, I was really challenging myself to further combine...
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy