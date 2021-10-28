CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How ‘Acapulco’ Recreated a 1980s Mexican Resort For Apple TV+

By Charlotte Henry
Mac Observer
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple TV+ series Acapulco tells the story of the staff and guests high-end Mexican...

www.macobserver.com

imore.com

See how the world of 'Acapulco' was brought to life on Apple TV+

Apple TV+ has released a new behind-the-scenes video on "Acapulco." The video shows how the crew was able to bring Hotel Las Colinas to life. "Acapulco" is streaming now on Apple TV+. Join the cast and crew of Acapulco on a journey behind the scenes and learn more about how...
flickeringmyth.com

Apple TV+ Review – Invasion

The word Invasion feels implicitly threatening. It suggests solid characters in crisis, an impending threat of global significance and most importantly conflict. Marauding alien lifeforms, threats to life and limb and earthly upheaval should all be on the cards. Some light vivisection and flashes of operating table mayhem might also add some much needed darkness, if only to stop things getting dull. That is not the ideal, just a few pointers when it comes to science fiction shows which decide to lean into any influences from War of the Worlds.
kfgo.com

Hurricane Rick edges closer to Mexican coast north of Acapulco

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Hurricane Rick edged slowly closer to Mexico’s Pacific coast on Sunday, expected to unleash heavy rains north of the beach resort of Acapulco late in the evening, the U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said. Rick was packing maximum sustained winds near 85 miles (140 km) per...
Decider

‘Invasion’ Creator Simon Kinberg on How the X-Men Influenced the Apple TV+ Series

Simon Kinberg knows sci-fi. As producer of The Martian and one of the primary stewards of the X-Men film franchise, including its many spinoffs, Kinberg has helped shape pop culture’s perception of the genre. But even with a filmography that zooms from one end of cosmos to another, from Star Wars Rebels to The Twilight Zone, there’s one type of story that Kinberg’s spent decades waiting to tell: a grounded and global story of extraterrestrial life making contact with Earth.
TVShowsAce

Apple TV+ ‘Invasion’: Is There A Season 2?

Now that Invasion Season 1 has officially landed on Apple TV+, there are some who are wondering just how long the series might run. That means there are some who are questioning just when Season 2 of the original program might officially land. The good news is, there’s a pretty solid answer to that question.
IGN

How to Watch Apple TV+

Apple TV+ is one of the fairly newer streaming services on the block at the moment, launching in 2019, but it is also slowly becoming a reasonably big competitor to the likes of Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+. If you're interested in giving Apple TV+ a go, here's everything you...
The Independent

Mysterious ‘black hole’ spotted on Google maps

Internet sleuths have been unable to decide what a “black hole” visible on Google Maps is, after it was first revealed by a Reddit user.The black hole, which has three sides, was shared on Reddit last week by Kokoblocks who wrote: “what the F*** this looks nothing like an island”. Redditors went on to discuss whether or not the black hole was in fact an island, a portal to another world or a secret military base. Many searched Google Maps to find the black hole, which eventually turned out to be an atoll belonging to the Republic of Kirabiti,...
lifewire.com

How to Choose a Smart TV

A Smart TV is a television which incorporates an operating system allowing users to access streaming content without having to plug in an external device. They're popular with people who enjoy watching the latest shows on Netflix, Hulu, and other streaming platforms. Almost all TVs sold today are considered smart TVs.
thatgrapejuice.net

Normani & Cardi B’s ‘Wild Side’ Blasts to #1 on Urban Radio

Normani’s ‘Wild Side’ has been burning up the airwaves since its release this summer and now the Cardi B-assisted jam has crossed a major milestone. The scintillating slow jam has climbed its way to #1 on US Urban radio – strutting past popular tracks such as Drake’s ‘Way 2 Sexy’ and MoneyBagg Yo‘s ‘Wockesha.’
Business Insider

Violence is rising rapidly in Mexico's tourist jewel on the Caribbean

A number of foreigners have been killed in Mexico's Caribbean resort town of Tulum, bringing a spotlight on a rapid rise in violence in one of the most sought-after destinations in all of Latin America. Between January and September 2021, the town registered 65 murders, an 80.5% increase over the...
truthorfiction.com

‘There is No Evidence People Ever Saved Bacon Grease’ Facebook ‘Fact Check’

AdvertisementsAn October 21 2021 post generated a recursive rumor of its own, when it claimed that Facebook fact-checkers had determined there was “no evidence people ever saved aluminum foil or bacon grease” in the course of fact-checking a meme. This secondary claim spread virally, with most commenters accepting it at...
BGR.com

Apple macOS Monterey: Everything you need to know

Apple’s macOS received a major overhaul last year with macOS Big Sur, which brought the Mac experience closer to iOS than ever. That doesn’t mean, however, that Apple is done improving on the Mac’s operating system — and the company announced the new macOS Monterey at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference. MacOS Monterey, also known as macOS 12, brings a series of new improvements to the Mac as a whole, including better integration with the iPad, and features that are also coming to the iPhone. After months of public beta, the operating system is now available to the public. It doesn’t come...
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Doctor Who’ Season 13 Premiere Live for Free on Roku, Fire TV, Apple TV, iOS, and Android

“Doctor Who” is one of television’s great survivors. Episodes of “Doctor Who” have been airing since 1963. Though the original series died off in 1989 and then was relaunched in 2005, following a failed attempt in 1996, you can still find “Doctor Who” around in a lot of places. The relaunch has reacquainted a whole new generation with the Doctor through 12 seasons. Now, “Doctor Who” makes its triumphant return to BBC America with its 13th season. You can watch it with a 7-Day Free Trial of Philo.
MacRumors Forums

Apple TV 4K and Apple TV+ Service to Launch in Korea on November 4

The Apple TV 4K set-top box will launch in Korea on November 4 in tandem with the availability of the company's TV+ video streaming service, Apple announced on Monday. Along with the launch of the Apple TV 4K, Apple TV+ will become available in the country for the first time, accessible through the Apple TV App, Apple TV 4K, Apple TV HD, and Apple One.
thestreamable.com

How to Watch ‘Dune’ for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, and Mobile

The highly anticipated Dune finally makes its theatrical debut this week and will be released on HBO Max the same day. The film will be available to stream on HBO Max beginning Thursday, October 21 at 6 p.m. ET for 31 days. To watch Dune at home the same day it is available to watch in theaters, you will need to subscribe to HBO Max.
popwrapped.com

Saya Shares The Video For Her Latest Single “SICK”

Over the years, Saya has garnered a considerable number of accolades since the resounding success of her first single in 2016. “Wet Dreams” amassed over 5 million streams and shot her straight to the top of Spotify’s Viral Global Chart. Since then, she has not let up – with her own Spotify billboard towering over Toronto, being named one of Apple’s Favorite New Artists, getting support from the likes of BBC Radio, Beats 1, the CBC, and now having amassed a staggering total of 12 million streams, Saya’s magnetic artistry is inspiring and everlasting.
