ISS National Lab Announces Sustainability Challenge Focused on Plastics Alternatives in Partnership with Estée Lauder

Program element C.17 of ROSES 2021 is being changed from "Planetary Major Equipment and Facilities" to the "Planetary Science Enabling Facilities (PSEF) Program". The Planetary Science Enabling Facilities Program Element is expected to solicit proposals as part of ROSES 2021 for facilities and associated equipment to enable planetary science research. This is only for facility instruments. Non-facility instruments or equipment are not eligible for this new call. However, guidance on how to request non-facility instruments or equipment costing greater than or equal to $50,000, either as part of a new proposal or in support of existing awards will be added to C.1 The Planetary Science Research Program Overview at the time that the text of PSEF is released.

