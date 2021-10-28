CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

ISS National Lab Announces Sustainability Challenge Focused on Plastics Alternatives in Partnership with Estée Lauder

SpaceRef
 8 days ago

The Center for the Advancement of Science in Space, Inc. (CASIS), manager of the ISS National Lab, today announced a sustainability challenge in partnership with leading global prestige beauty brand Estée Lauder. The ISS National Lab Sustainability Challenge: Beyond Plastics aims to utilize the orbiting laboratory to advance sustainability research that...

www.spaceref.com

Comments / 0

Related
SpaceRef

iRocket And Turion Space Ink Agreement For 10 Launches To Low Earth Orbit

On November 4, 2021, iRocket announced that the company signed an agreement with Turion Space Corp in Irvine, CA. Said iRocket CEO Asad Malik, "We are excited about this new partnership with Turion Space to provide rapid access to space and cost competitive launch costs for their 20 Droid satellites and the low-cost final orbit delivery option their Droid satellites will bring to some of our own customers."
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Small but Mighty NASA Weather Instruments Prepare for Launch

Two instruments launching to the International Space Station in a few weeks could be weather-forecasting game changers. The two novel instruments are expected to demonstrate that while they are much smaller, much lighter, and much less expensive than weather satellites orbiting today, they can collect some of the same essential data.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

New Report Charts Path for Next Decade of Astronomy and Astrophysics; Recommends Future Ground and Space Telescopes, Scientific Priorities, Investment

A new decadal survey from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine identifies scientific priorities, opportunities, and funding recommendations for the next 10 years of astronomy and astrophysics. The report presents a visionary plan for the field to pursue discovery and exploration of habitable planets, enhance understanding of the...
ASTRONOMY
SpaceRef

Station Readies for Crew Departure Amid Science and Cargo Work

Four International Space Station astronauts continue packing their U.S. spacecraft as they plan for a return to Earth this month. Meanwhile, the Expedition 66 crew continued its ongoing space research and maintenance aboard the orbital lab. Flight Engineers Shane Kimbrough and Megan McArthur of NASA, who are also the commander...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
BevNET.com

AKESO Hydration Brand Announces Partnership with Republic National Distributing

LOS ANGELES, Calif. AND NEW YORK, N.Y. — NXT Water Inc, the creator of AKESO CBD Powered Hydration announces a major distribution relationship with Republic National Distributing Company (RNDC), a leading national wholesale beverage alcohol distributor. AKESO will initially launch with RNDC in key CBD markets of Florida, California and Oregon with plans to expand nationally in 2022. This complements AKESO’s existing footprint in the Northeast and Florida markets.
BUSINESS
golfbusinessnews.com

GreenClub forms partnership with GEO Foundation to drive sustainability

Renewable energy specialists GreenClub has taken its long-term commitment to improving sustainability in the golf industry to new heights by forming a new partnership with GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf. The partnership will see the two organisations collaborate closely to promote sustainability across a range of different platforms and markets,...
ADVOCACY
SpaceRef

Low-gravity Simulator Design Offers New Avenues For Space Research And Mission Training

Left: A schematic of the magnet system designed by Sanavandi and Guo. Right: Contour plot of the trapping energy of a water sample placed in the proposed magnet, which shows the size and the shape of the region where the gravity is one percent of the Earth’s gravity. CREDIT Courtesy of Wei Guo/FAMU-FSU College of Engineering.
MLS
SpaceRef

NASA SMD ROSES-21 Amendment 42: C.17 Planetary Major Equipment and Facilities changing to Planetary Science Enabling Facilities Program

Program element C.17 of ROSES 2021 is being changed from "Planetary Major Equipment and Facilities" to the "Planetary Science Enabling Facilities (PSEF) Program". The Planetary Science Enabling Facilities Program Element is expected to solicit proposals as part of ROSES 2021 for facilities and associated equipment to enable planetary science research. This is only for facility instruments. Non-facility instruments or equipment are not eligible for this new call. However, guidance on how to request non-facility instruments or equipment costing greater than or equal to $50,000, either as part of a new proposal or in support of existing awards will be added to C.1 The Planetary Science Research Program Overview at the time that the text of PSEF is released.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Environment#Space Research#Space Manufacturing#Casis#Global Brand#Est E Lauder Aerin
SpaceRef

SpaceFund Invests in Rhea Space Activity for Autonomous Space Navigation Through Cislunar Space and GPS-Denied Environments

SpaceFund Inc. announced today that it has invested in the rapidly growing astrophysics start-up company Rhea Space Activity (RSA). SpaceFund’s capital injection into RSA will energize the company’s ongoing development of scientific and engineering infrastructure needed to create a holistic, world-leading Lunar Intelligence (LUNINT) capability as soon as 2024. This capability will yield a vital product for the commercial space sector: the introduction of an autonomous navigation capability that will help the NewSpace ecosystem travel further into the solar system.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA to Provide Coverage of Human Spaceflight Health Symposium

NASA will provide live coverage of its Spaceflight for Everybody virtual symposium, an event aimed at communicating the current state of NASA spaceflight health knowledge. The symposium takes place Monday, Nov. 8 to Wednesday, Nov. 10. NASA TV, the agency’s website, and the NASA app will offer live coverage each...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
beautypackaging.com

Estée Lauder Companies Names New Packaging Goals in its 2021 Sustainability Report

The Estée Lauder Companies (ELC) has released its 2021 Sustainability Report. Fabrizio Freda, president and chief executive officer, states on ELC's site:. "At The Estée Lauder Companies, our success is deeply rooted in our core values and the positive impact we have on our employees, our communities and the planet. Beauty Inspired, Values Driven is our promise to accelerate progress in these areas of strategic importance in order to continue delivering long-term, sustainable growth."
BUSINESS
SpaceRef

NASA to Hold Double Asteroid Redirection Test Launch Preview Briefing

NASA will hold a virtual media briefing at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday, Nov. 4, to preview the launch of the agency’s first planetary defense test mission, the Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART). As a technology test, the mission will help determine if intentionally crashing a spacecraft into an asteroid is an effective way to change its course, should an Earth-threatening asteroid be discovered in the future. DART’s target asteroid is not a threat to Earth.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
SpaceRef

Bechtel’s Michael Costas Expresses Optimism for Building Large-Scale Structures in Space

ASCEND, the interdisciplinary community on the planet dedicated to building humanity’s off-world future faster, launched a new episode of “Fast Forward – Focus on Off-World Infrastructure” featuring Michael Costas, General Manager of Defense and Space for Bechtel’s Nuclear, Security & Environmental business. Costas discusses how the acceleration of the commercial space market is opening up the need for physical structures on orbit, on the moon, and then on to Mars. He notes the structures must sustain human life, enable research, and facilitate exploration.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

ISS National Lab User Advisory Committee to Host Introductory Meeting

The User Advisory Committee (UAC) for the International Space Station (ISS) U.S. National Laboratory, managed by the Center for the Advancement of Science, Inc., will hold a virtual introductory meeting to introduce the UAC and its members. The virtual meeting will be held November 2, 2021, 2:00-4:00 p.m. EST. During the meeting, UAC subcommittee chairs will provide an overview of each subcommittee and identify subcommittee members. Time will be allotted at the end of the meeting for public comments and questions to the UAC. To register to attend the virtual meeting, please visit the UAC introductory meeting registration page.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Redwire Acquires Techshot, the Leader in Space Biotechnology

Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW), a leader in space infrastructure for the next generation space economy, today announced that it has acquired Techshot, Inc., a leader in biotechnology in microgravity, bioprinting, and on-orbit manufacturing needed for commercial space-based research and development. "Techshot's space bioprinting and other proven biotech solutions in microgravity...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
SpaceRef

Aerospace Industry Makes Progress in Workforce Development and Diversity Prioritization

Today, the Aerospace Industries Association (AIA) and American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA) released their 2021 Aerospace & Defense Workforce Study, which was conducted in collaboration with Ernst & Young LLP (EY US). The result of the report showcases positive trends in employee demographics and represents 950,000 global employees from 33 companies.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Financial Times

Fish farmers grapple with sustainability challenge

Aquaculture is booming. Fish have been farmed for millennia but it is only in recent times that the industry has achieved vast scale. Farmed fish overtook farmed beef, in terms of annual production by weight, almost a decade ago. And, today, the fish on our plates is more likely to have come from a farm than to have been caught in the wild.
AGRICULTURE
SpaceRef

This Week at NASA - Crew 3 Ready for Launch and More

The Crew-3 astronauts arrive at the launch site, a critical milestone for our water-hunting lunar robot, and a deeper, more full view down into Jupiter's atmosphere ... a few of the stories to tell you about - This Week at NASA. Please follow SpaceRef on Twitter and Like us on...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

NASA JSC Government-Owned Inventions, Available for Licensing: ``Systems and Methods for Oxygen Concentration with Electrochemical Stacks in Series Ga

[Federal Register Volume 86, Number 208 (Monday, November 1, 2021)] [Notices] [Page 60301] From the Federal Register Online via the Government Publishing Office [www.gpo.gov] [FR Doc No: 2021-23709]. NATIONAL AERONAUTICS AND SPACE ADMINISTRATION. [Notice (21-069)]. Government-Owned Inventions, Available for Licensing. AGENCY: National Aeronautics and Space Administration. ACTION: Notice of availability...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
SpaceRef

Space Biology Researchers Launch Payload on Blue Origin New Shepard-17 Suborbital Flight

Rob Ferl and Anna-Lisa Paul of the University of Florida flew their FLEX BLISS (FLEXible Imaging System BioLogical Imaging Suborbital Science) payload to suborbital space on Blue Origin’s New Shepard-17 (NS-17) on August 26. The single locker payload included an automated image capture system of plant biology on Petri plates, designed to capture fluorescent images at a resolution and rate that can describe the movement of messages within plants (or any biology that can fit onto Petri plates) during flight. This experiment used Green Fluorescent Protein (GFP) reporters that monitor calcium waves.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE

Comments / 0

Community Policy