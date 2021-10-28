Brendan Borrell on the Inside Story of Operation Warp Speed

The Internet has brought us so much—information, access, connection, entertainment, discovery, delight, engagement, enrichment, and, occasionally and for a select few, actual riches. But because nothing about progress is ever straightforward, just as it brought us these things, it has taken things away. Some of these lost things were immediately evident: the photo albums we once painstakingly assembled using those sticky corners that inevitably stuck on crooked; the CD collection alphabetized by genre that represented who we were at our core and what we hoped others would see in us; the way we used to rush to the mailbox in the hopes of a surprise postcard from a friend abroad.
