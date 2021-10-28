Brendan Borrell on the Inside Story of Operation Warp Speed

On today’s episode of The Literary Life, Mitchell Kaplan talks to Tananarive Due about her latest novel, The Between, out now in paperback from Harper Perennial. Tananarive Due: I was really fortunate a couple of years ago to be approached by the producers who had just placed a documentary called Horror Noire: A History of Black Horror at Shudder … the streaming horror network, for people who aren’t familiar. It was Shudder’s first original documentary, and I was approached … ironically, I don’t think because I was an author of black horror, but because I was teaching black horror at UCLA. I teach a class called The Sunken Place: Racism, Survival and the Black Horror Aesthetic. So I always make the joke that I got famous as a teacher more so then as an author. It really never even came up in the interviews. They didn’t even ask me to mention anything I’ve written, and I’ve written several black horror novels. Most of it was sort of commentary on cinematic horror and the unfortunate tropes.

