(Update) Medical AI Company ‘Deep6’ Leaks 68 GB Trove of Patient Records

By Andrew Orr
Mac Observer
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSecurity researcher Jeremiah Fowler together with the WebsitePlanet research team found an unprotected database belonging to Deep6. The records appear to contain data of those based in the United States. Update: Deep6 reached out and said the news is misleading, saying “In August, a...

www.macobserver.com

Comments / 0

infosecurity-magazine.com

Misconfigured Database Leaks 880 Million Medical Records

Researchers have found an unsecured database leaking over 886 million patient records online, although it's now confirmed that this was dummy data. The non-password-protected data trove was found by Jeremiah Fowler and Website Planet and traced to healthcare AI firm Deep 6 AI, which fixed the privacy snafu promptly after it was responsibly disclosed.
