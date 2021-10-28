CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden pitching shrunken $1.75T bill with climate investment, hiked taxes on wealthy, corporations; Dem support uncertain

Quad Cities Onlines
 6 days ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — Biden pitching shrunken $1.75T bill with...

qconline.com

Comments / 0

Business Insider

'Beyond unacceptable': Bernie Sanders slams Democrats' $1.75 trillion spending package after analysis said it would cut taxes for the rich

Sen. Bernie Sanders described it as "beyond unacceptable" part of the Democratic reconciliation bill. According to analyses, a planned repeal of the SALT deductions cap would amount to a massive windfall for the wealthiest. The $1.75 trillion bill has been mired in the Senate amid disputes among Democrats. Sen. Bernie...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Axios

Biden hits the gas

President Biden's hitting the gas — not pumping the brakes — to pass his two massive spending bills ASAP, and doesn’t read his party’s poor electoral showing in Virginia as a rebuke of the massive costs, lawmakers and White House advisers tell Axios. Why it matters: What Biden’s critics see...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
State
Washington State
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Biden pitches new $1.75 trillion spending blueprint to Dems that drops paid family leave

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden met with congressional Democrats on Capitol Hill Thursday to pitch lawmakers on a new slimmed-down framework for what would be included in a massive social reform package, according to senior administration officials. The $1.75 trillion blueprint that Biden is presented to Democrats includes a universal pre-K program for 3- and 4-year-olds, limits […] The post Biden pitches new $1.75 trillion spending blueprint to Dems that drops paid family leave appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
#Dem#Climate#Investment#Ap#The Associated Press
prescottenews.com

Opinion: Federal Tax Hikes Will Push Wealthy Americans Overseas

Congress has begun its year-end sprint, and the debate over raising taxes is as hot as ever. Crucial to President Joe Biden’s $3.5 trillion agenda is a wide range of tax penalties targeting the wealthy, broadly defined as households with incomes over $400,000 (“the usual targets”). Democrats claim the only targets are wealthy Americans, who face higher rates and closed loopholes. For example, the Biden administration’s “American Families Plan” would raise the top marginal income tax rate from 37 percent to 39.6 percent. While this particular tax hike may now be in limbo, politicians have plenty more tricks up their collective sleeve.
INCOME TAX
Fortune

‘Billionaire tax’ out as Democrats look to corporate minimum and income tax hikes to pay for Biden’s $1.75 trillion budget

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. President Joe Biden announced Thursday that Democrats have come to an agreement on the $1.75 trillion spending package, including a wealth tax and a minimum corporate tax. After seemingly endless rounds of negotiations, Biden said...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Week

Biden, Democrats exploring new tax options after Sinema reportedly blocks rate hikes on corporations, the wealthy

President Biden held a private call with top congressional Democrats and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen late Wednesday to discuss alternate ways of paying for the roughly $1.9 trillion Build Back Better package that appears to be taking shape in Washington, The Washington Post reports. The scramble for new revenue sources is due, to some large extent, by staunch opposition from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to the proposed increases in tax rates on corporations, capital gains, and individuals earning more than $400,000 a year, according to reports in The Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press, The New York Times, and the Post.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Axios

Not enough votes for corporate tax hike, Biden says

Democrats don't have the votes to raise corporate taxes, President Biden admitted at Thursday's CNN town hall in Baltimore, Maryland, where he went into detail on the state of negotiations concerning the massive reconciliation bill. Why it matters: Democrats are still negotiating what will go into the bill. Divisions within...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Fiscal Times

Democrats’ Tax Plan Focuses on Corporations and the Wealthy

The framework released Thursday for President Joe Biden’s Build Back Better plan contains nearly $2 trillion in tax increases, most of them targeting businesses and high-income households. Alan Rappeport of The New York Times has a rundown on some of the central provisions:. Taxing the rich: Democrats have proposed a...
INCOME TAX
Bisnow

Biden Announces Slimmed-Down $1.75B Spending Bill, Still Awaits Key Congressional Support

President Joe Biden's signature issue of the year is at another crossroads. Biden introduced the second part of his modified infrastructure agenda to Congress, he announced in a public address on Thursday. The $1.75 trillion bill focuses on support for senior citizens aging in place and early childhood and secondary education, paid for by tax increases on corporations and a surtax on the richest 0.02% of individuals.
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

