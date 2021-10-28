Biden pitching shrunken $1.75T bill with climate investment, hiked taxes on wealthy, corporations; Dem support uncertain

President Biden held a private call with top congressional Democrats and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen late Wednesday to discuss alternate ways of paying for the roughly $1.9 trillion Build Back Better package that appears to be taking shape in Washington, The Washington Post reports. The scramble for new revenue sources is due, to some large extent, by staunch opposition from Sen. Kyrsten Sinema (D-Ariz.) to the proposed increases in tax rates on corporations, capital gains, and individuals earning more than $400,000 a year, according to reports in The Wall Street Journal, The Associated Press, The New York Times, and the Post.
