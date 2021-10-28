CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Roki - Official Launch Trailer

By Best Games
IGN
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRoki is available now on PS5 and Xbox Series. The adventure game, inspired by Scandinavian folklore, encourages players...

www.ign.com

gameranx.com

Uncharted Movie Trailer Officially Revealed

The Uncharted franchise is a massive one. Fans have been enjoying the IP for over a decade now. As we followed Nathan Drake through various unique locations searching for mythical and long-lost treasure, the games felt like cinematic pieces. Now the game franchise is receiving its cinematic film in the upcoming year. Today, that first trailer was finally unveiled to the masses.
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Tandem: A Tale of Shadows launch trailer

A new trailer has come in for Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, Switch’s new side-scrolling puzzle-platformer. Publisher Hatinh Interactive and developer Monochrome released the video to promote the game’s launch. For more on Tandem: A Tale of Shadows, check out the following overview:. Tandem: A Tale of Shadows redefines the...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Apex Legends - Escape Launch Trailer

Check out the latest trailer for Apex Legends, the free-to-play hero shooter game, for a look at Apex Legends: Escape and the dangers that await. The Legends are taking a vacation and they're ready for some fun in the sun...or at least, they think they are. Apex Legends: Escape launches...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monomals - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Monomals, the puzzle-platformer game that blends fishing and music creation, is available now on Nintendo Switch. Check out the launch trailer for a look at gameplay and more. In Monomals, choose from a variety of different styles of music, collect adorable and melodious Monomals, then create music with them in a quest to become the greatest animal DJ.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Age of Empires 4 - Official Launch Trailer

Check out the Age of Empires 4 launch trailer ahead of the game's release later this week. Upon receiving news that an enemy threat is nearby, a Delhi Sultanate commander plans to outsmart their foes in a huge battle. Age of Empires IV launches on PC on October 28, 2021....
VIDEO GAMES
darkhorizons.com

“Uncharted” Film Trailer Launch Imminent?

A poor quality copy of the back half of a teaser trailer for the upcoming “Uncharted” film briefly leaked online a few hours ago. Reports yesterday indicated the film’s first trailer will be released this week, this leak would suggest those rumors are accurate. The footage that was seen focused...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

Sheepo launch trailer

Top Hat Studios has shared a launch trailer for Sheepo, a new Metroidvania platformer. The game just landed on Switch today. Sheepo is a quirky metroidvania platformer featuring a shape-shifting sheep-thing, who must traverse an uncharted planet in order to collect samples of each living species. You are Sheepo, and...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Elyon - Official Gameplay Trailer

Check out the action-packed trailer for a look at the world, gameplay, a glimpse at character customization, and more from Elyon, the MMORPG published by Kakao Games. Elyon is set in a world of magic and technology, where factions battle to claim the mystical world of Elyon. With its one-of-a-kind PvP, PvE, deep skill customization, and more, Elyon seeks to provide a rich, exciting experience for every play style. Elyon is available now.
VIDEO GAMES
AFP

Netflix launches mobile games for members worldwide

Netflix on Tuesday released a set of mobile games playable for free by subscribers of the global streaming service as it strives to be the go-to venue for entertainment. "We're excited to take our first step in launching Netflix games on mobile to the world," the company said in a release.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Spectacular Sparky - Launch Trailer

Join Sparky, an intergalactic bounty hunter, in this platformer shooter game available now for Nintendo Switch, Steam, and the Epic Games Store. Watch the launch trailer for a look as Sparky blasts his way through the galaxy. Spectacular Sparky features 24 challenging levels across five different worlds, and each level ends with a bombastic boss battle. Sparky gets to use powerful weapons like blasters, flamethrowers, and homing missiles, and he occasionally rides on a variety of unique vehicles like a spaceship, a hang glider, and a lava jet ski.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PUBG: New State - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for PUBG: New State, the upcoming mobile game from the creators of PUBG: Battlegrounds. PUBG: New State launches on iOS and Android in more than 200 countries on November 11, 2021.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Monopoly Madness - Official Announce Trailer

Watch the announcement trailer for Monopoly Madness, the upcoming game launching on December 9 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and Stadia as well as Windows PC through the Ubisoft Store. Featuring shorter rounds, in Monopoly Madness, race other players across the chaotic streets of Monopoly City, collect resources, buy and upgrade properties, mess with your opponents and avoid their tricks to win the race for riches.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Echo Generation - Launch Trailer

Check out the launch trailer for a look at some of the enemies you'll fight in your quest to save the suburbs in Echo Generation, the turn-based adventure game that's out now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and Windows PC. The game is also available with Xbox Game Pass and Game Pass for PC. Strange things are stirring in Maple Town. What should have been another quiet summer filled with reruns of 'Rascal and Rosky' becomes a supernatural adventure starring an unlikely trio. An inexplicable crash in the cornfields leads to bizarre occurrences popping all over town. The weirdest part? No adults seem to notice it. Determined to get to the bottom of it, Dylan and friends decide it's time to put a pause on the filming of their first film, "Alien Skin Eaters". Why? To do the only logical thing - solve some mysteries once and for all.
VIDEO GAMES
CNN

Netflix games are here. Android users get to play first

London (CNN Business) — Netflix (NFLX) has launched five mobile games for Android phones and tablets, as it seeks to gain a bigger share of subscribers' attention and entertainment time. The streaming giant is looking to capitalize on the success of its signature science fiction series "Stranger Things" with the...
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Game Trailers: Moonglow Bay The Launch Trailer

Bunnyhug gives us the launch trailer Moonglow Bay. This gives you an overview of what the game has to offer and you can skilfully adjust to it. Moonglow Bay is available for Xbox One and Xbox Series X.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

DOOM Eternal - Horde Mode Official Trailer

Doom Eternal's 6.66 update is available today, bringing the new arcade-style Horde Mode, a refined Battlemode 2.0 experience, two new Master Levels, and more. Prove your mettle and compete against other players to climb seasonal leaderboards in the Horde Mode, where you start off with all perks, runes, and upgrades and arm yourself with only a mastered Combat Shotgun. Defeat waves of demons to unlock additional guns and fight through three challenge-packed levels, and more The refined Battlemode, the 2v1 competitive multiplayer mode that pits two player-controlled demons against one fully-kitted DOOM Slayer, features an all-new streak-based Ranking System with rewards and matchmaking, leaderboards, a new Arena: Stronghold, and the new Dread Knight playable demon. Doom Eternal's Update 6.66 is available today for PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5.
VIDEO GAMES
hardcoregamer.com

Roki Now Available on PS5 Alongside New Trailer

Ever since Another World hit over 30 years ago, narrative action-adventures have come across that all shaped the genre in their own way. Flashback added a sense of Blade Runner to the mix, while thatgamecompany’s classic Journey changed the scale of them to be grander than anything that came before.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

PUBG: Update 14.2 Patch Report - Official Trailer

Here's the patch report trailer for the PUBG 14.2 update. The latest PUBG update introduces the M79 grenade launcher on Taego. This weapon can be equipped in your pistol slot, and has the ability to launch heavy smoke grenades. The PUBG Mortar weapon - a high-damage explosive launcher - is also coming to Taego. In addition, the 14.2 update adds a couple of new features. These include wildlife such as chickens, and knocked players having the chance to be revived when downed in water. Players can also check out the new Battlestat skins in Contraband Crates, the return of 'Your Shop', and more. PUBG Battlegrounds' 14.2 update is now live.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Hello Engineer - Stadia Launch Trailer

Hello Engineer, the multiplayer construction game set in the Hello Neighbor universe, is available now on Stadia. Scavenge, craft, and overcome challenges in the sandbox world of the mysterious Golden Apple Amusement Park. The game features a story mode with 20+ levels set in three stylistically distinct park areas, a sandbox mode, a PVP mode, and more.
VIDEO GAMES

