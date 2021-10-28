CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
ESG Index Creation Explodes in Race to Match Demand

 8 days ago

The number of ways that advisors can match portfolios to sustainability goals has exploded in recent years, with new indexes created both for benchmarking and passive market exposure. That means more ETF options, too. The number of indexes incorporating environmental, social or governance criteria rose by more than 43%...

The Motley Fool

5 Large-Cap Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 313% to 1,304% by 2023

Be careful: Sales growth alone doesn't always give you the full story about a company. Since the Great Recession ended in 2009, no group of companies has performed better than growth stocks. Historically low lending rates and the Federal Reserve's insistence on using quantitative-easing measures to keep rates low has led to abundant access to cheap capital.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist

Lockheed Martin has promising projects in the works, and a big backlog. Omnicom is a major advertising company with a hefty dividend payout. Intel has been in a slump, but there's reason to be optimistic about its future. As investment options go, dividend-paying stocks can be hard to beat. They...
STOCKS
MarketWatch

Bank stocks take a broad beating as Treasury yields fall in wake of Fed taper talk

Financial stocks were suffering a broad beating Thursday, as Treasury yields sank in the wake of the Federal Reserve's detailing of its widely expected tapering plans, and as the Bank of England held off on an expected rate hike. The SPDR Financial Select Sector ETF dropped 2.0% with 61 of 65 equity components losing ground. within the Dow Jones Industrial Average , Goldman Sachs Group Inc.'s stock was the biggest drag, as it fell $13.49, or 3.2%. Elsewhere, shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. lost 2.3%, Bank of America Corp. dropped 3.0%, Citigroup Inc. slid 3.4% and Wells Fargo & Go. shed 2.9%. Meanwhile, the yield on the 10-year Treasury note declined 6.0 basis points to 1.519%. Lower long-term interest rates could hurt bank profits, as the spread between what banks can earn on longer-term assets, such as loans, that are funded with shorter-term liabilities is narrowed.
STOCKS
moneyandmarkets.com

Bulletproof Big Oil Stock Pays 5.5% Dividend

Editor’s Note: Time is running out! We’ve never seen anything like it in the history of the stock market. Adam O’Dell calls it the “Perfect Trading Window,” and he’s identified why it could make some investors very rich. In fact, he’s found the perfect way to play it. It already crushes the market by 6X, but he’s targeting at least one 100% win every month over the next 12 months during this “Perfect Trading Window.” Go here now to get a front-row seat when he reveals all the details tomorrow, November 4.
INDUSTRY
Themed ETFs Seem Sustainable, but Few Integrate ESG: Report

Thematic ETFs often seek to capitalize on technology trends that may benefit from the push for sustainability, like electric vehicles or the digital economy. But only a fraction of megatrend strategies truly incorporate environmental, social or governance metrics into the investment process, according to a new MSCI report. Notably, some...
MARKETS
ihsmarkit.com

Active vs Passive Fund ESG Approach: Does an ESG rating matter?

Companies should strive for meaningful sustainable development instead of chasing backward-looking ESG ratings. ESG ratings matter to passive-fund investors, tracking bespoke indices. Investors will look beyond ratings when assessing ESG performance. Knowing the ESG approach of your investor will help inform corporate strategy. Environmental, Social, and Governance ratings have become...
MARKETS
financialadvisoriq.com

DFA Plans Another Mutual Fund-to-ETF Makeover

A version of this story previously ran in Financial Advisor IQ's sister publication, Ignites. Dimensional Fund Advisors is pushing ahead with its plans to convert tax-efficient mutual funds into the even more tax-savvy ETF structure. The firm plans to reorganize its $7.9 billion Tax-Managed U.S. Marketwide Value Fund II into...
MARKETS
insurancebusinessmag.com

Insurers need to adapt to evolving ESG demands – report

US insurance companies need to start adapting to evolving demands from stakeholders regarding environmental, social and governance practices, according to a new report by AM Best. Six in 10 US insurance companies agreed that demand from stakeholders to explicitly consider ESG factors in their decision-making is on the rise, according...
ECONOMY
cfainstitute.org

Hong Kong Asserts ESG Leadership

The following post summarizes some key ideas from a recent edition of the CFA Institute podcast The Sustainability Story. CFA Institute’s Matt Orsagh, CFA, CIPM spoke with Grace Hui, head of Green and Sustainable Finance at Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited. Ms. Hui co-chairs the Market Development Workstream and the Carbon Market Workstream of the Green and Sustainable Finance Cross-Agency Steering Committee established by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority and Securities and Futures Commission. In this podcast, Ms. Hui discusses the growth of the ESG market in Asia.
ECONOMY
financialadvisoriq.com

SEI Pitches First ETFs

A version of this story previously ran in Financial Advisor IQ's sister publication, Ignites. SEI plans to launch its first four ETFs next year, the firm disclosed Friday. The firm plans to launch the Large Cap Quality Factor, Momentum Factor, Value Factor and Low Volatility Factor ETFs, the disclosures show.
STOCKS
financialadvisoriq.com

Korean Robo Provider Rolls Out ETFs in U.S.

A version of this story previously ran in Financial Advisor IQ's sister publication, Ignites Asia. Seoul-based robo-advisor Fount has listed two thematic ETFs in the United States, marking the first time the South Korean investment firm has made its products available in the U.S. market. Fount listed the Fount Metaverse...
MARKETS
abnormalreturns.com

ESG links: the price of carbon

We are now publishing our ESG links on a monthly basis. You can check out the previous set of links including a look at whether ESG funds should be in 401(k) funds. "The price of carbon may be zero in many places today, but it’s unlikely to remain zero for long."
ECONOMY
financialadvisoriq.com

So META: Cash Piles into ETF After Facebook Name Change

A version of this story previously ran in Financial Advisor IQ's sister publication, Ignites. Facebook's decision to rename itself as Meta Platforms appears to have juiced trading and inflows for an ETF trading under the ticker META. Roundhill Investments' $148.8 million Roundhill Ball Metaverse ETF took in $12.5 million in...
STOCKS
gcaptain.com

Baltic Dry Index Logs Worst Month Since January 2020 on Weak Vessel Demand

Oct 29 (Reuters) – The Baltic Exchange’s dry bulk sea freight index eased on Friday and posted its biggest monthly fall since January 2020, hurt by a decline in rates across all vessel segments. * The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize vessels, fell...
INDUSTRY

