In this new short story, Tochi Onyebuchi imagines how we might celebrate the overlooked contributions of women in science in 2071.

By Tochi Onyebuchi
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHow can portraying the future help us prepare for it? As part of the Smithsonian’s upcoming FUTURES exhibition, the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building (AIB) collaborated with Arizona State University’s Center for Science and the Imagination to bring together museum experts, cultural and research centers, writers, and artists to help answer...

How can portraying the future help us prepare for it? As part of the Smithsonian’s upcoming FUTURES exhibition, the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building (AIB) collaborated with Arizona State University’s Center for Science and the Imagination to bring together museum experts, cultural and research centers, writers, and artists to help answer that question. Then acclaimed sci-fi writers Tochi Onyebuchi and Madeline Ashby wrote eight stories—four each—based on that work. In the story below, Onyebuchi imagines the world of 2071, in which a sensorially immersive Smithsonian exhibit connects visitors to events of Summer 2020 to understand this particular moment of change, creativity, and resilience.
