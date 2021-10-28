In this new short story, Tochi Onyebuchi imagines how we might celebrate the overlooked contributions of women in science in 2071.
How can portraying the future help us prepare for it? As part of the Smithsonian’s upcoming FUTURES exhibition, the Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building (AIB) collaborated with Arizona State University’s Center for Science and the Imagination to bring together museum experts, cultural and research centers, writers, and artists to help answer...slate.com
