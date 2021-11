Did you think Elon Musk was just like every other rich guy who divorces his third wife and gets $13 billion richer in just under three weeks? Because I beg to differ. On Sept. 24, world-class inventor Musk went viral for his separation from his third wife Claire Elise Boucher (aka “Grimes”), a Canadian musician. He shared with the press that they were “semi-separated” and co-parenting their son. So, how did Elon come to be this serial monogamist, self-isolating tech magnate? More importantly, should these behaviors cloud our belief in his leadership potential, and his potential to come out on top as our society races into the future?

CELEBRITIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO