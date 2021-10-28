People Rescue A Mama Osprey After She Gets Attacked | The Dodo Wild Hearts
When the mama osprey that had been visiting this family for over 10 years got attacked by a bald eagle, they rushed her to the hospital —...homenewshere.com
Why couldn’t the vet give out information on the recovery of the mama osprey? They had put a lot of time, money, and heartache into the bird? But I am so glad to know of people like this that have the compassion to halo the bird ! GOD will bless them.
