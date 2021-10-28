CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland Gained 1,200 Jobs and Unemployment Rate Decreased to 5.9% in September

By Maryland Department of Labor
 6 days ago
BALTIMORE (October 22, 2021) – The U.S. Department of Labor’s Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) released state jobs and unemployment data today. According to the preliminary survey data, Maryland gained 1,200 jobs and the unemployment rate decreased to 5.9% in September. This is the lowest unemployment rate since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since the beginning of 2021, Maryland has gained a total of 65,700 jobs.

The Leisure and Hospitality sector had the largest private-sector jobs growth with 2,400 jobs. Other sectors that experienced growth include Professional and Business Services (700); Manufacturing (300); and Other Services (200).

Sectors that experienced a decline include Education and Health Services (1,500); Financial Activities (1,500); Trade, Transportation, and Utilities (1,100); Mining, Logging, and Construction (800); and Information (200).

Note: Data is transferred to the Maryland Department of Labor’s website directly from U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) servers. A slight lag may exist as our database is refreshed. For more immediate access to this month’s jobs data please visit the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) website . Please visit the Maryland Department of Labor’s website to view the current employment situation .

Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland Hires Infrastructure and Planning Coordinator

HUGHESVILLE, Md. (October 28, 2021) –The Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland (TCCSMD) recently welcomed George Kandathil as the Infrastructure and Planning Coordinator. Kandathil’s breadth of expertise and educational achievements position him for success in this new endeavor. In this newly-created position, Kandathil will spearhead planning initiatives developed in response to...
State And Local Leaders Tout New Health Care Subsidy Ahead Of Open Enrollment

Maryland’s state and local leaders came together Thursday to urge young adults between the ages of 18-34 to take advantage of a new state subsidy that is designed to make health insurance more affordable. The officials spoke at a news conference that was sponsored by the Maryland Citizens’ Health Initiative and was held at the […] The post State And Local Leaders Tout New Health Care Subsidy Ahead Of Open Enrollment appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Governor Hogan Announces $10 Million Homeownership Works Initiative

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the launch of the Homeownership Works (HOW) pilot program, a $10 million economic recovery initiative that will rehabilitate homes to create new homeownership opportunities while revitalizing Johnston Square in Baltimore City and Pine Street in Cambridge. “Homeownership Works is a game-changing approach that will...
Cybersecurity Concerns Grow In Hospitals Across Maryland

ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Maryland hospitals are seeing an uptick in ransomware and other cybersecurity threats, mirroring a national trend, and a federal agency is investigating a dozen breaches among healthcare providers in the state. There are seven breaches currently under investigation from this year alone but there are 12 current investigations regarding Maryland healthcare providers in […] The post Cybersecurity Concerns Grow In Hospitals Across Maryland appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Poll: Marylanders Welcome Boosters, Still Concerned About Getting COVID

BALTIMORE, Md. — As the drive for Marylanders to get COVID-19 booster shots continues, a new poll found a huge swath of residents said they are likely to get one as soon as they can. The poll showed 83% of vaccinated Marylanders desire the booster shots, while only 15% said they are unlikely to get […] The post Poll: Marylanders Welcome Boosters, Still Concerned About Getting COVID appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Charles Board authorizes one-time payment for active employees

The Board of Education yesterday authorized Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) to provide a one-time $1,000 payment in two installments to active employees. Eligible employees include those covered by both the Education Association of Charles County (EACC) contract, as well as employees covered by the school system’s contract with the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees (AFSCME). Also receiving the payment are CCPS food and nutrition workers and teacher substitutes serving in an official long-term substitute teacher assignment. Temporary employees and daily substitutes are not eligible for the payment.
