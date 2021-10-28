CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deputies Arrest Sex Abuse of a Minor Suspect in Clinton

By Prince George's County Sheriff's Office
 6 days ago
Upper Marlboro, MD … The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Dartae Javaughn Hunter on October 20, 2021, on a warrant for Sex Abuse of a Minor obtained by county police on September 29, 2021.

According to the warrant, on or around July 30, 2020, a minor victim reported that Hunter allegedly exposed himself before coercing them to engage in sexual acts at an address in the 4900 Block of Megan Dr. in Clinton, MD. Police learned that the minor victim was in the care and custody of Hunter during the time of the incident.

On October 20 th , deputies responded to the 4900 Block of Megan Dr. in Clinton, MD. to execute the warrant. Deputies knocked, and Hunter answered, allowing them to enter the home. Once inside, he was served the warrant and placed into custody. Hunter was safely transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro, MD, without incident.

Hunter is also charged with Second Degree Child Abuse, Sexual Solicitation of a Minor, and Indecent Exposure.

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Clinton CEO sentenced in wire fraud case

Greenbelt, Maryland – U.S. District Judge Paula Xinis sentenced Glenda Hodges, age 72, of Clinton, Maryland, to two years in federal prison, followed by three years of supervised release, after Hodges pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud, in connection with the misuse of federal funds, and other fraud-related to non-profit and for-profit entities that […] The post Clinton CEO sentenced in wire fraud case appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CLINTON, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Police investigating drive-by shooting in Waldorf

On October 27 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the area of Bannister Circle and St Ignatius Drive for the report of a shooting. A preliminary investigation showed an adult male was on Bannister Circle when a car pulled up and someone fired a gun. The victim, who was struck in his hip, was transported […] The post Police investigating drive-by shooting in Waldorf appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
WALDORF, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Charles Co. Sheriff’s Office Takes Part in Regional Domestic Violence Warrant Sweep

On October 27, officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Judicial Services Unit took part in the 18th Annual National Family Violence Apprehension Detail. Joined by members of the La Plata Police Department and the Prince George’s County Sheriff’s Office, officers attempted to serve outstanding criminal arrest warrants relating to domestic violence and/or child support […] The post Charles Co. Sheriff’s Office Takes Part in Regional Domestic Violence Warrant Sweep appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
CHARLES COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Police searching for driver in fatal Loveville crash

On Wednesday, Oct. 27, 2021, at 7:30 am, St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies were dispatched to a serious motor vehicle collision near the intersection of Point Lookout Road and Loveville Road in Loveville. Deputies arrived on the scene to find a crash between a horse-drawn buggy and a 2000 Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck. The operator of the buggy was pronounced deceased on the scene and the operator of the pickup truck fled the area on foot. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene to continue the investigation.
LOVEVILLE, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

MDOT Recognizes Law Enforcement Officers for Impaired Driving Prevention Efforts

Glen Burnie, MD (October 26, 2021) – The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT) on Sunday recognized 75 law enforcement officers from 18 state, county, and local police agencies for their commitment to enforcing Maryland’s impaired driving laws. The annual Impaired Driving Law Enforcement Awards, a joint effort of the MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration’s (MDOT MVA) Highway […] The post MDOT Recognizes Law Enforcement Officers for Impaired Driving Prevention Efforts appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

The Southern Maryland Chronicle

