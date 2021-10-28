Deputies Arrest Sex Abuse of a Minor Suspect in Clinton

Upper Marlboro, MD … The Office of the Sheriff’s Warrant/Fugitive Division reported the arrest of Dartae Javaughn Hunter on October 20, 2021, on a warrant for Sex Abuse of a Minor obtained by county police on September 29, 2021.

According to the warrant, on or around July 30, 2020, a minor victim reported that Hunter allegedly exposed himself before coercing them to engage in sexual acts at an address in the 4900 Block of Megan Dr. in Clinton, MD. Police learned that the minor victim was in the care and custody of Hunter during the time of the incident.

On October 20 th , deputies responded to the 4900 Block of Megan Dr. in Clinton, MD. to execute the warrant. Deputies knocked, and Hunter answered, allowing them to enter the home. Once inside, he was served the warrant and placed into custody. Hunter was safely transported to the Prince George’s County Department of Corrections in Upper Marlboro, MD, without incident.

Hunter is also charged with Second Degree Child Abuse, Sexual Solicitation of a Minor, and Indecent Exposure.

