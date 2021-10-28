CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopify notches first revenue miss in at least five years but stock still jumps

By Emily Bary
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Investors looked past Shopify Inc.'s first revenue miss in at least five years as shares of the e-commerce company surged more than 7% in Thursday...

