Shopify notches first revenue miss in at least five years but stock still jumps
Investors looked past Shopify Inc.'s first revenue miss in at least five years as shares of the e-commerce company surged more than 7% in Thursday...www.marketwatch.com
Investors looked past Shopify Inc.'s first revenue miss in at least five years as shares of the e-commerce company surged more than 7% in Thursday...www.marketwatch.com
MarketWatch provides the latest stock market, financial and business news. Get stock market quotes, personal finance advice, company news and more.https://www.marketwatch.com/
Comments / 0