COLORADO SPRINGS (ICIS)--Trinseo is on a path towards full transformation into a specialty materials company in the next several years, its CEO said. “We’re still a few years away from getting to a pure play solutions provider. When 100% of our business is value-priced – delivering customised solutions - as opposed to formula-based, then the transformation of the portfolio will be largely complete,” said Frank Bozich, CEO of Trinseo.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO