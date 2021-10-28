CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa Bay Buccaneers at New Orleans Saints odds, picks and prediction

By Joe Williams
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SgU5e_0cfL6G4s00

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers (6-1) hit the road in Week 8 to face the NFC South division-rival New Orleans Saints (4-2) Sunday at Caesars Superdome. Kickoff is scheduled for 4:25 p.m. ET and will be televised on FOX. Below, we look at the Buccaneers vs. Saints odds and lines, and make our best NFL picks, predictions and bets.

The Buccaneers registered a 38-3 blowout win against the Chicago Bears last weekend. While Tampa side bettors enjoyed the day, Over bettors certainly weren’t entertained by the game as both teams combined for just 3 second half points. The Bucs have won four in a row but are just 2-2 ATS during the streak.

The Saints have won back-to-back games with road victories over the Washington Football Team and Seattle Seahawks. They’re back on home turf for the first time since a stunning 27-21 overtime loss against the New York Giants in Week 4. New Orleans has alternated covers and non-covers in each of the first six outings.

Buccaneers at Saints odds, spread and lines

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports’ betting odds for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 8:05 a.m. ET.

  • Money line: Buccaneers -240 (bet $240 to win $100) | Saints +190 (bet $100 to win $190)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Buccaneers -5.5 (-112) | Saints +5.5 (-108)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 49.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Buccaneers at Saints key injuries

Buccaneers

  • WR Antonio Brown (ankle) questionable
  • LB Lavonte David (ankle) questionable
  • CB Jamel Dean (shoulder, thumb) questionable
  • CB Richard Sherman (hamstring) questionable
  • TE O.J. Howard (ankle) questionable
  • TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs) questionable
  • LB Jason Pierre-Paul (shoulder, hand) questionable
  • DT Ndamukong Suh (knee) questionable

Saints

  • LG Andrus Peat (pectoral) questionable
  • WR Deonte Harris (hamstring) questionable
  • QB Tayson Hill (concussion) questionable
  • CB Marshon Lattimore (hand) questionable

Buccaneers at Saints odds, lines, predictions and picks

Prediction

Saints 31, Buccaneers 27

NEW ORLEANS (+190) is a value play with a chance to nearly double up. The Saints were kryptonite for the Buccaneers during the Drew Brees era. The Bucs are just 1-5 ATS in the past six meetings in this series, with the road team 5-2 ATS in the previous seven.

QB Tom Brady and the Bucs didn’t lose many games last year, but they dropped both regular-season meetings with the Saints. While that was against Brees this current Saints squad is red-hot and has won two straight and three of the past four games. New Orleans is worth a look until Tampa proves they can win in the Big Easy.

The SAINTS +5.5 (-108) catching nearly two field goals at home is a good play against a team they have had their way with over the years.

Again, nearly all of the damage was done during the Brees era, but QB Jameis Winston gets a crack at his former teammates and will be playing with a chip on his shoulder with something to prove against one of the leagues’s best teams.

The OVER 49.5 (-115) is the lean in this NFC South battle. The Saints have had a lot of success, and it’s mostly due to their strong defense. While New Orleans ranks eighth in the NFL with 331.5 yards per game allowed and is third with just 80.8 rushing yards per game allowed, it remains very susceptible to the pass. Both the Bucs and Saints will pass first and avoid the run in what could be a score-fest.

The Bucs are also a shutdown rush defense, giving up a league-low 67.4 yards per game. However, they have allowed 264.7 yards per game through the air, so while RB Alvin Kamara might not do much on the ground, look for plenty of targets out of the backfield for the dual-threat.

Related
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Troy Aikman’s Performance Today

It’s safe to say that New Orleans Saints fans aren’t very happy with FOX broadcaster Troy Aikman on Sunday. FOX’s Joe Davis is on the call of Sunday’s Saints vs. Bucs game with Aikman, as Joe Buck is calling Game 5 of the World Series. While most fans appear to...
NFL
The Spun

The New Orleans Saints Released 3 Players On Tuesday

The kicker position has been a spot of real consternation for the New Orleans Saints this year. Cody Parkey is one of three Saints getting the axe this week, after Sunday’s 33-22 win over Washington Football Team. Parkey injured his groin pregame, but stuck it out and played. He did...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Cam Newton News

An NFC South reunion for free agent quarterback Cam Newton does not appear to be in the works. The New Orleans Saints have lost starting quarterback Jameis Winston to what is believed to be a “significant” knee injury. Winston exited Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with a tough-looking leg injury. He reportedly underwent tests at a local hospital and head coach Sean Payton told reporters that the injury is believed to be serious.
NFL
The Spun

Mark Ingram Has Message For Texans After Trade To New Orleans

The Houston Texans parted ways with veteran running back Mark Ingram this week, trading him to the New Orleans Saints in exchange for a 2024 seventh-round pick. On Friday, Ingram addressed the New Orleans media about his time with the Texans and his return to the Saints. During his introductory...
NFL
The Spun

Saints Reportedly Make A Decision On Cam Newton

The New Orleans Saints are in need of a new starting quarterback, as Jameis Winston is out with a “significant” knee injury. Many have suggested that the Saints make a run at Cam Newton. The free agent quarterback played in the NFC South for most of his career and is very familiar with the Saints. Newton could step in and attempt to lead New Orleans to the postseason.
NFL
FanSided

5 quarterbacks Saints can add to replace Jameis Winston

Who can lead the Saints during Jameis Winston’s absence?. After a nasty injury to Jameis Winston, the New Orleans Saints are likely going to be in the market for a replacement quarterback for the rest of the season. Trevor Siemian seemed competent enough to squeak out the 36-27 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccanneers, but his ceiling is quite low and the Saints want to compete this season.
NFL
The Spun

Saints Had Big Return At Practice On Wednesday

Over the weekend, the New Orleans Saints earned their biggest win of the season with an impressive showing against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. It didn’t come without consequence, though. Starting quarterback Jameis Winston suffered a torn ACL on a questionable hit from Buccaneers linebacker Devin White and will miss the rest of the season.
NFL
The Spun

Sean Payton Sends Clear Message About Saints Wide Receivers

The New Orleans Saints‘ receiving corps hasn’t been very productive this season, but the hope inside the building was that Michael Thomas would fix that problem. On Wednesday, however, Thomas announced that he will not be able to return this season. Thomas, who underwent ankle surgery in the summer, revealed...
NFL
The Spun

Bruce Arians Has Surprising Admission On Rob Gronkowski

Over the weekend, tight end Rob Gronkowski made his return to the starting lineup for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a game against the New Orleans Saints. Unfortunately for the Buccaneers, it didn’t go well for Gronk or the team. He left the contest with back spasms early and then the Buccaneers went on to lose the game to a third-string quarterback.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To The Philip Rivers Speculation

The New Orleans Saints have lost Jameis Winston for the season. The starting quarterback suffered a torn ACL and MCL damage during Sunday’s win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For now, the Saints will stick with what they have at the quarterback position. New Orleans rode Trevor Siemian to the...
NFL
ClutchPoints

The real reason Mark Ingram was traded from Texans to Saints

The Houston Texans did not want to trade Mark Ingram, to anyone. However, when Ingram’s former team, the New Orleans Saints, expressed their interest in bringing back the veteran RB, Houston was willing to acquiesce. According to Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Texans let Ingram know the Saints...
NFL
