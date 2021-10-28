CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
SolarWinds stock drops after swinging to a Q3 loss, providing downbeat Q4 outlook

By Tomi Kilgore
MarketWatch
MarketWatch
 6 days ago
Shares of SolarWinds Corp. dropped 4.7% in premarket trading Thursday, after the cyber security software company swung to a third-quarter loss while revenue beat expectation, although the fourth-quarter outlook was below current forecasts. The company recorded a net loss of $10.1 million, or 6 cents a share, after...

