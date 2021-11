UTRECHT, NETHERLANDS – The pork industry in Mexico is facing a sink-or-swim scenario after evolving over the past three decades from a disjointed, technology-challenged pork-producing country to one that has the potential to rise to the next level, according to a recent RaboResearch report from Rabobank. Mexico’s pork sector stakeholders have the opportunity to be a part of an emergence of the industry as a stable source of pork on the global market, according to the report, “Mexican Pork Industry at a Crossroads.” Financial commitments are needed for the country to successfully address a handful of formidable challenges, including investing more in biosecurity and its workforce; continuing its transition to a vertically integrated industry through consolidation; and increasing exports by developing more convenience-based and value-added products, which will bolster carcass values.

AGRICULTURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO