Canby volleyball squad overcomes injuries to battle Lakeridge tough in season finale as season closesPlaying in one of Class 6A's toughest league, the Canby High volleyball team has had a battle on its hands match after match. The Cougars (2-12 in league play) finished up its season Oct. 20 with a 1-3 loss to visiting Lakeridge. The Cougars fell by scores of 24-26, 16-25, 25-23, and 14-25. "Even though we did not win, this was a great match to end on," coach Terri Jo Schlatter said. "Lakeridge is third in our league, and we played them so tough. I...

CANBY, OR ・ 14 DAYS AGO